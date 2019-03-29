Ira Rosenberg, longtime New England dealer, dies at 82

[email protected]
Ira Rosenberg

Dealer Ira Rosenberg, who started Ira Motor Group near Boston in 1975 and sold it 25 years later to public retailer Group 1 Automotive Inc., died Thursday from complications after a fall last month. He was 82.

Rosenberg, who got his start in automotive retailing while changing tires at a Chevrolet dealership in Cambridge, Mass., also was a co-founder of Prime Motor Group, with stores in New England.

On Feb. 12, Rosenberg fell in his Florida home on his way to answer the door, according to posts by family members on CaringBridge.org. He landed on the right side of his head, fracturing his skull and suffered significant brain trauma. He went into cardiac arrest March 25 and died three days later in Boston.

Rosenberg retired from Prime Motor in 2017, at age 80, according to numerous press reports at the time. He co-founded the dealership group with his son, David Rosenberg, who is now CEO of Prime Automotive Group with 61 dealerships in eight states.

Getting his start

When Rosenberg was a teenager, he quit high school and ran away to join the Navy, he told Automotive News in 2013.

After several jobs as a salesman -- hawking cars, sewing machines, vacuum cleaners and then cars again -- the self-described poor kid from Malden, Mass., opened a used-car lot in Salem, Mass., in 1967. That used-car lot was a steppingstone for Rosenberg to launch what became the five-store Ira Motor Group.

Throughout his career, Rosenberg was committed to the business. As a salesman, even when the dealership was closed on Sundays, Rosenberg handed out business cards to passers-by near the lot, David Rosenberg said in January.

In 1975, Rosenberg bought a Toyota dealership in Danvers, Mass., which became the first of the stores that made up Ira Motor Group. In 2000, Ira and David Rosenberg sold the company to Group 1, of Houston, for a multimillion dollar price tag. The stores became a major building block for the public dealership group, and David Rosenberg ran Group 1's platform in New England until 2006.

Ira Rosenberg first tried retirement in 2000, after selling Ira Motor Group to Group 1. But it didn't stick. "I can't handle it anymore," a bored Rosenberg told his wife. "Let me go back to work or give me a lobotomy."

So in 2004, he set his sights on "this cute little store" in Maine, Rosenberg said in 2013.

"I walked in, and I smelled potential," Rosenberg said of the Toyota store in Saco. "It stank of potential."

Prime's growth

By 2006, he had bought three dealerships in Maine, which became the launch pad for Prime Motor Group. Ira was dealer principal, and David was an investor, according to Prime Motor Group's website. In 2007, David and a former partner acquired the Clair Auto Group, with five dealerships in New England. Clair and Prime merged under the Prime Motor Group name. David was the dealer, with Ira as his adviser, according to the company website.

In late 2017, New York asset management firm GPB Capital bought a majority stake in Prime Motor Group. The Prime Motor stores and other dealerships that were majority owned by GPB joined to form Prime Automotive Group, a group headed by David Rosenberg.

Prime Automotive ranks No. 11 on Automotive News' list of the Top 150 dealerships in the U.S., with 45,665 new-vehicle retail sales and reported revenue of $3.29 billion in 2018.

