Ira Rosenberg, longtime New England dealer, dies at 82

Dealer Ira Rosenberg, who started Ira Motor Group near Boston in 1975 and sold it 25 years later to public retailer Group 1 Automotive Inc., died Thursday from complications after a fall last month. He was 82.

Rosenberg, who got his start in automotive retailing while changing tires at a Chevrolet dealership in Cambridge, Mass., also was a co-founder of Prime Motor Group, with stores in New England.

On Feb. 12, Rosenberg fell in his Florida home on his way to answer the door, according to posts by family members on CaringBridge.org. He landed on the right side of his head, fracturing his skull and suffered significant brain trauma. He went into cardiac arrest March 25 and died three days later in Boston.

Rosenberg retired from Prime Motor in 2017, at age 80, according to numerous press reports at the time. He co-founded the dealership group with his son, David Rosenberg, who is now CEO of Prime Automotive Group with 61 dealerships in eight states.