Innovation in Silicon Valley: Megaproject to combine dealership with housing

Living near a busy dealership might seem less than ideal. But for those who may one day live atop Toyota of Walnut Creek, developers and architects have taken steps to separate home life above from the hustle and bustle below. For example, the entrances for the dealership and the housing would be on opposite sides of the block.

The proposed layout would also put at least three floors of separation — an office floor and two floors of parking — between the enclosed service department and the first bedroom overhead.

The situation is similar with the nearby inventory structure, which would feature almost 100 housing units above what essentially will be a multistory parking garage.

"As we started looking at the design, clearly there was a need to isolate and separate," explained Rick Ferrara, an automotive principal at Gensler, the world's largest architecture, design and planning firm. San Francisco- based Gensler, which designed the Toyota of Walnut Creek proposal, also is the main dealership architectural firm for Toyota Motor North America.

"One of the things that we quickly identified is that this property has two front edges, so one is assigned to the dealership and the other is to the residences. So while they exist in verticality together, in a horizontal level, they're separate," Ferrara explained. "If we do everything right, most of the residents won't have to appreciate that the tenant downstairs is a car dealership."