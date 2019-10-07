Infiniti incentives revised for profitability

Urvaksh Karkaria Melissa Burden

Infiniti has tweaked the sales volume portion of its dealer incentive program through the rest of the year, hoping to boost retailer profitability and sales.

That profitability has taken a hit as Infiniti sales crater. Year-to-date deliveries are down 16 percent, with September sales diving 44 percent. About 40 percent of Infiniti's 205 U.S. dealers are unprofitable, Automotive News has learned.

Last week, Infiniti told retailers it would decouple a significant earn-back from its variable margin bonus program, known as the Standards of Excellence program. Through the program, which Infiniti in April also made less complex, dealers have a chance to earn up to 5.6 percent of sticker prices on new vehicles sold by hitting goals such as meeting volume targets, having an updated facility and meeting customer service benchmarks.

Through Jan. 2, dealers will receive the volume piece of the overall program, 1.25 percent of the sticker price on every new vehicle they sell. Previously, that payout was available only to dealers who achieved monthly sales targets.

Photo
Murgado: Infiniti recognizes reality.

An Infiniti spokesman said dealers will still have sales objectives, but they won't have to hit them to earn the new-car volume bonus.

Other program tweaks for the fourth quarter include an increase in dealer advertising support to $250 from $150 per vehicle. Infiniti will boost its Leadership Bonus payout by a quarter percentage point to 1 percent of sticker price. Dealers receive that extra payment if they meet all monthly sales goals.

Infiniti is recognizing and adapting to market realities, Mario Murgado, chairman of the Infiniti National Dealer Advisory Board, told Automotive News.

Dealer profitability is challenged for dealers across the industry, said Murgado, who owns Infiniti Stuart in Florida.

"I just think it's tougher right now for Infiniti," he said.

Having profitable dealers is essential for an automaker. It allows retailers to invest in their facilities, employees and marketing, all of which drives vehicle throughput.

By unbundling some bonus money from sales goals, Infiniti will help retailers grow sales sustainably, Murgado said.

"I want to sell 100 cars; I just want to sell it in a smart way," he said.

‘Moving the needle'

Infiniti's struggles in the showroom come as parent Nissan Motor Co. grapples with management turnover and a strategic pivot in the U.S. away from margin-busting fleet sales and reliance on stair-step incentives to drive volume.

Steve Kiley, general manager of Flemington Infiniti in New Jersey, said after a dismal September sales month, he welcomes the change and thinks Infiniti listened to its dealers about the issues they were having meeting volume targets and selling vehicles profitably.

"I would credit them with moving the needle," he said.

Kiley is hopeful the program changes, specifically around sales objectives, will continue beyond Jan. 2.

"They are listening to the concerns and complaints," he said. "Hopefully, this will be [standard] business going forward."

Attaining sales targets is still required to earn bonuses for certified pre-owned sales and customer service.

The changes come six months after Infiniti made other revamps to the program, removing some of the complexity of reaching volume targets and making them a smaller part of the available pot of funds for dealers, Infiniti Americas Group Vice President Jeff Pope told Automotive News last week.

Infiniti reduced the number of dealer performance metrics from 15 to five.

"If something becomes a distraction or is too complex, we will continue to look at opportunities to modify those for the benefit of dealers and to us," Pope said. "I want [dealers] to be laser-focused on running their business and satisfying customers. And if we have any programs in place that don't allow them to do that, then we need to take a serious look at whether we need to change them."

Hearing dealers

Pope said the changes then and now stem from dealer feedback.

Pope acknowledged dealers are relying on bonuses to help with new-vehicle profit erosion and said Infiniti had worked to set more achievable objectives.

"If you're going to have objectives, you have to do that," Pope said. "Because if you don't, you either get dealer disengagement from chasing the objectives, or you get dealers pushing extremely hard to get there. That's really not what we want."

Pope said the luxury brand, in an effort to help dealer profits, also has worked to reduce dealer inventories — down 16 percent from the beginning of the year — and has reduced complexity in its lineup.

Letter
to the
Editor

