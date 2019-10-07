Infiniti incentives revised for profitability

Infiniti's struggles in the showroom come as parent Nissan Motor Co. grapples with management turnover and a strategic pivot in the U.S. away from margin-busting fleet sales and reliance on stair-step incentives to drive volume.

Steve Kiley, general manager of Flemington Infiniti in New Jersey, said after a dismal September sales month, he welcomes the change and thinks Infiniti listened to its dealers about the issues they were having meeting volume targets and selling vehicles profitably.

"I would credit them with moving the needle," he said.

Kiley is hopeful the program changes, specifically around sales objectives, will continue beyond Jan. 2.

"They are listening to the concerns and complaints," he said. "Hopefully, this will be [standard] business going forward."

Attaining sales targets is still required to earn bonuses for certified pre-owned sales and customer service.

The changes come six months after Infiniti made other revamps to the program, removing some of the complexity of reaching volume targets and making them a smaller part of the available pot of funds for dealers, Infiniti Americas Group Vice President Jeff Pope told Automotive News last week.

Infiniti reduced the number of dealer performance metrics from 15 to five.

"If something becomes a distraction or is too complex, we will continue to look at opportunities to modify those for the benefit of dealers and to us," Pope said. "I want [dealers] to be laser-focused on running their business and satisfying customers. And if we have any programs in place that don't allow them to do that, then we need to take a serious look at whether we need to change them."