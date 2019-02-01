Ill., Colo. have weakest lemon laws, consumer group says

WASHINGTON -- Illinois and Colorado have the nation's worst consumer protections for auto buyers, while New Jersey and Washington rank at the top, according to the Center for Auto Safety.

The consumer advocacy organization Friday released the first complete update of its list of so-called lemon laws , which allow consumers to receive a full refund or replacement if their new vehicle has a defect that can't be fixed after a specified number of repair attempts.

"Today, in an era when new vehicles average over $36,000, the ability to return a lemon is more important than ever for consumers who are put in a frustrating situation, through no fault of their own," Executive Director Jason Levine said in a statement. "While some state lemon laws provide comprehensive rights for consumers, others are protection in name only."

The center's rankings are based on 10 categories, including the number of repair attempts required or days the vehicle must be out of service before a it is presumed a lemon, whether manufacturers are penalized for willful violation of the lemon law and whether attorney fees are covered by the statute if the vehicle is found to be a lemon. Each category is assigned a point value and each state received a cumulative letter grade.

One reason Illinois scored low is because no penalties are imposed for bad faith on the part of the manufacturer, the center said. Colorado finished 50th, in part because of a provision that lets manufacturers pursue attorney fees from lemon law claimants.