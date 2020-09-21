Hyundai wants to restart facility upgrades; dealers wary

"When COVID-19 hit, we were the first to market with robust initiatives, and our dealers showed tremendous leadership," Hyundai Motor America CEO Jose Muñoz told Automotive News last week. "Our efforts paid off. Retail sales are up, we are gaining significant retail market share, and our dealers' net profits and return on sales are up."

Muñoz said the dealership programs, known as Accelerate at Hyundai and Keystone at Genesis, are critical to the automaker's next step: raising customer scores for sales and service, which are among the worst in the U.S. industry.

Dealers say the facility upgrades can cost from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars, depending on their scale. Hyundai is moving from its classic "blue box" design to a bronze theme based on its Global Dealership Space Identity Program. Genesis wants to separate its identity at Hyundai stores with separate showrooms and service areas. In bigger markets, Genesis wants standalone dealerships that could cost several million dollars.

Dealers unhappy with the new programs have been reluctant to speak out publicly for fear of souring relations with the factory. Instead, they have used state dealer groups to express their frustration and ask for modifications.

Ted Smith, president of the Florida Automobile Dealers Association, said last week that there have been some changes to the plans to address dealer concerns, and more changes are expected. He declined to comment on the final details before seeing them.

"However, it is clear that the programs are not dealer-friendly for many of the Hyundai dealers who have invested in this brand over time and would like to see it grow," Smith said in an email response to questions from Automotive News.

A tug of war between an automaker and its dealers over facility upgrades is hardly new. But the economic upheaval caused by COVID-19 has complicated the industry debate — as well as factory timetables to execute new investments.

Some Hyundai and Genesis dealers don't want the investment programs to restart Oct. 1 as scheduled. Meanwhile, the new management team at Hyundai is eager to move forward, even though they point out the programs are voluntary.