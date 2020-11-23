Hyundai suit is latest challenge for retailer

The Hyundai lawsuit is one of several legal challenges with which the Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., dealership group is wrestling. Hyundai said it first learned in April of the alleged fraudulent warranty claims via another one of Napleton's legal tangles — a lawsuit filed by a former Napleton Automotive general manager against the dealership group and its owners in which the purported scheme was spelled out.

Seven months later Hyundai filed its own suit. Hyundai's complaint names as defendants the dealership group itself, plus the West Palm Beach Hyundai store; Gene Khaytin, former general manager of that store who now lives in North Carolina; Ernie Revuelta, the store's service director; and Ed Napleton Jr., director of operations for Napleton Automotive.

From 2015 through 2019, Hyundai issued recalls on certain model years of the Sonata, Santa Fe Sport, Tucson and Veloster for possible engine failure, and the automaker extended its powertrain warranty coverage and allowed it to be used for secondary owners of the vehicles.

The lawsuit claims that top Napleton executives learned of the alleged scheme led by Khaytin and Revuelta in mid- to late 2017, when parts discrepancies became apparent at the store. It also claims executives from the dealership group including President Ed Napleton Sr. met with Khaytin, Revuelta and Napleton Jr. and ordered them to stop the practice.

But Hyundai's complaint alleges that didn't happen, that the fraud continued and that by January 2019, defendants "were destroying as many as 22 engines in a month."

As an example, Hyundai's complaint details the dealership's 2019 purchase of a low-mileage 2015 Sonata at Manheim's auction in West Palm Beach.

The vehicle had been given a condition report rating by Manheim of 4.5 on a scale going up to 5. But 13 days after that purchase, a warranty claim for the Sonata was submitted to Hyundai seeking an engine replacement with just two additional miles on the odometer, the lawsuit claims.

"The warranty records indicated that a customer stated that the car shut off during a test drive," according to the complaint.

In another case, Napleton bought a 2014 Sonata, listed with low mileage and in excellent condition, from Manheim in 2017. Two days later, a warranty claim for engine replacement on the vehicle was submitted. The vehicle's mileage hadn't changed — even though warranty records also indicated the car shut off during a test drive, Hyundai's complaint said.

In 2017, the alleged scheme generated about $180,000 in profits for Napleton's West Palm Beach dealership, helping the store show higher profits than other Napleton dealerships, Hyundai said in its 22-page complaint.