Hyundai store inventory in Calif. vandalized by knife-wielding man

A Hyundai dealership in Temecula, Calif., was vandalized last weekend by a man brandishing a knife.

Matthew Koosa, 29, a resident of Riverside, Calif., was confronted by Temecula Hyundai employees on Saturday after he was found smashing vehicle windows, keying cars and slashing tires in the parking lot, General Manager Brad Cannon said in an email.

Cannon said the the suspect was carrying a knife he allegedly used to carve symbols of devil worship into vehicles parked outside. Koosa was carrying a backpack that had more weapons in it.

Photo
Brad Cannon

Brad Cannon, general manager of Temecula Hyundai, said the total cost in damages is anywhere from $75,000 to $100,000.

Cannon said 28 vehicles were damaged — 47 tires must be replaced, plus window replacements and repairs to deep scratches are needed. He estimated the cost of damage at $75,000 to $100,000. There was no damage to the store or other dealership facilities.

Sgt. Wilfredo Collazo of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told Automotive News on Thursday that deputies received several reports of vandalism at various locations along the Ynez Road corridor.

Sgt. Collazo said vehicles at several dealerships were vandalized between Friday evening and early Saturday. Over 35 tires were slashed, the paint on numerous vehicles were scratched and various parts were damaged, he said.

Jason Noble, general manager of Gosch Ford Temecula, said Friday that his store sustained minor damages, including a spilled oil drum.

The suspect was arrested without incident and booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center shortly after the investigation began. Collazo said the investigation is ongoing and declined further comment.

