Hyundai store inventory in Calif. vandalized by knife-wielding man

A Hyundai dealership in Temecula, Calif., was vandalized last weekend by a man brandishing a knife.
Matthew Koosa, 29, a resident of Riverside, Calif., was confronted by Temecula Hyundai employees on Saturday after he was found smashing vehicle windows, keying cars and slashing tires in the parking lot, General Manager Brad Cannon said in an email.
Cannon said the the suspect was carrying a knife he allegedly used to carve symbols of devil worship into vehicles parked outside. Koosa was carrying a backpack that had more weapons in it.