Hyundai store inventory in Calif. vandalized by knife-wielding man

Cannon said 28 vehicles were damaged — 47 tires must be replaced, plus window replacements and repairs to deep scratches are needed. He estimated the cost of damage at $75,000 to $100,000. There was no damage to the store or other dealership facilities.

Sgt. Wilfredo Collazo of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told Automotive News on Thursday that deputies received several reports of vandalism at various locations along the Ynez Road corridor.

Sgt. Collazo said vehicles at several dealerships were vandalized between Friday evening and early Saturday. Over 35 tires were slashed, the paint on numerous vehicles were scratched and various parts were damaged, he said.

Jason Noble, general manager of Gosch Ford Temecula, said Friday that his store sustained minor damages, including a spilled oil drum.

The suspect was arrested without incident and booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center shortly after the investigation began. Collazo said the investigation is ongoing and declined further comment.