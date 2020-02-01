Hyundai to offer free maintenance on all new vehicles

Hyundai Motor America is adding another enticement for new-vehicle shoppers: Free routine maintenance for three years/36,000 miles.

The brand will introduce the Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance program in an ad that will air Sunday during the Super Bowl pregame show.

The program is available for new 2020 Hyundai models purchased or leased on or after Feb. 1 and covers scheduled oil and filter changes and tire rotations during the three-year/36,000-mile period.

"Complimentary Maintenance helps dealers ensure that our owners keep rolling with peace of mind," said Barry Ratzlaff, Hyundai Motor America's chief customer officer, in a statement. "These programs, along with five years of roadside assistance and three years of Blue Link connectivity, give owners confidence that we will take care of them once they've joined the Hyundai family."

Along with the roadside assistance and Blue Link services, the maintenance program will be packaged with Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, among the industry's best, as a way to offer buyers security.

While Hyundai saw its U.S. sales increase last year (a 4.7 percent gain vs. a 1.2 industry decline), Hyundai Motor America CEO Jose Muñoz sees room for improvement, particularly in brand familiarity and customer satisfaction scores.

In addition to the maintenance program, Hyundai will use Super Bowl Sunday to promote the new-generation 2020 Sonata sedan and its Remote Smart Parking Assist in an ad featuring famous Bostonians. The "Smaht Pahk" ad kicks off a national campaign for the midsize sedan, which went on sale late last year.