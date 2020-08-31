Hurricane Laura's impact on Gulf Coast dealers, supply unclear

The night before Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana last week, Phillip Tarver and about 30 family members, friends and employees spent the night at his Lake Charles Toyota dealership.

By daylight, the sign bearing the store's name had lost some of its letters to Laura's winds. Siding was missing, some vehicles had been hit by debris and the roof of the body shop "was barely hanging on by a thread," Tarver said. But the structure held firm.

"The building took a good beating, but it's still standing strong," he told Automotive News as he examined what the storm left behind. "It's amazing."

Dealers in southwestern Louisiana and parts of eastern Texas spent late last week assessing the damage from Laura, which came ashore Thursday, Aug. 27, near Cameron, La., as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. At least six people were killed, according to the Associated Press. Laura later weakened to a tropical depression.