Hurricane Dorian prompts storm prep, threatens sales in Florida

Jackie Charniga

On what would have otherwise been one of the busiest sales days of the year, the showroom of Mullinax Ford in West Palm Beach sits vacant on Sunday in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- In a matter of days, Hurricane Dorian went from a potential nuisance for end-of-the-month sales for Florida car dealers to the most powerful meteorological threat to form this year.

The Category 5 storm, with maximum sustained winds exceeding 185 mph, on Sunday evening began battering the Bahamas, about 155 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla., moving at about 5 miles an hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane and storm surge warnings and watches were issued along several coastal areas of Florida. 

Florida, one of the country's key auto markets, represents 7 percent of new-vehicle sales, according to Cox Automotive.

The storm isn't expected to hit the Florida coast until late Monday or early Tuesday, though around-the-clock news coverage prompted area car dealers to begin preparations as early as last Thursday.

 

Photo
Jackie Charniga

Scott Nicolas, co-owner of Mullinax Ford of West Palm Beach: "A water pump's a bullet when the winds come. It'll fly, it'll go through a windshield."

Experience with storms

Scott Nicolas, co-owner of Mullinax Ford of West Palm Beach, told Automotive News on Saturday morning that the dealership group has weathered many storms since opening in 1989.

"It's not uncommon. We know what to do. We had three customers yesterday. All three of them bought a car," Nicolas said.

Vehicles were absent from Mullinax's expansive lot, as employees drove the store's inventory into the three-story structure behind the dealership Friday night. Inside, monitors were wrapped in plastic and all the computers removed from the showroom floor.

"Everything's put to high ground. We just wait to see what's going to come," Nicolas said.

Only two employees remained in the store — Nicolas, and the store's No.1 salesman, Ray Bowen.

Sunday morning, Mullinax employees that live nearby were to drive around the lot with Nichols to secure any loose items. In hurricane winds, Nicolas says, even unlikely objects become dangerous projectiles.

"A water pump's a bullet when the winds come. It'll fly, it'll go through a windshield," Nicolas said. "Anything that's not tied down, when the winds get 120 miles an hour — anything that moves is gone."

Unlike the gas station next door, there are no wooden beams propped against the doors and windows of Mullinax Ford. All area dealerships are constructed with hurricane-proof glass, though no amount of preparation is without fault. In 2004, hurricane winds ripped off the store's roof, Bowen said.

Though Mullinax isn't trying to attain manufacturer stairstep incentives at this time, Nicolas still imagines the store's robust sales month will end with a whimper. The store had sold over 250 vehicles in August, 100 new and 150 used.

"That would be a great question to ask somebody at Ford, if we're going to get any relief because the rest of the country is obviously not affected by it," Nicolas said. "We just deal with it."

Representatives from Ford Motor Co. were not immediately available for comment.

 

Taking care of employees

Earl Stewart Toyota, which rests a mere 1,000 yards from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway in Lake Park, offered its showroom to dealership employees seeking shelter from the storm.

As Dorian bore down on the Bahamas, Jason Stewart, co-general manager at Earl Stewart Toyota, told employees at an impromptu Friday sales meeting that anyone concerned about gathering supplies, or who still needed to board up their homes, would be free to do so.

"For real, if you guys are worried about shelter, you can come here and sleep. I'm not just saying that," Stewart said. "Bring your sleeping bags and pillows."

Though perched perilously close to the coast, most of the recently renovated Toyota store sits six feet above sea level. Only the used-car department lacks elevation, and as a consequence has flooded in previous storms.

"No one's going to lose their life, we are all going to be fine, and I think we should all stay in touch with each other," Stewart said.

Earl Stewart, the store's owner and Jason's father, told listeners during his Saturday radio show 'Earl on Cars' that he avoids the news cycle leading up to and during hurricanes.

"I try to look at the updates every five hours. But if you watch the news all day long, you get panicky," Stewart said.

Later that day Stewart's customers gathered around a wall-mounted flatscreen in the service waiting room, eyes locked on the weather report.

Employees at Earl Stewart shifted as much of the store's 600-vehicle inventory as possible into the three-story structure built in to the dealership. Customer cars ranked first in the pecking order for the coveted real estate, followed by the most expensive trucks and SUVs. Smaller, less expensive units were moved out onto the parking lot.

Among the few to enter the store's sales floor were Christie and Michael Gidos, who came into Earl Stewart to fill out paperwork to lease a 2019 Toyota Tacoma. A Facebook ad drew them into the dealership.

"I'm not buying anything until after the storm," Michael Gidos said. I'm pretty caught up at the house right now, so now I'm just waiting to see if it turns. I'm down to two windows to put shutters on — I can do that in 45 minutes."

 

Inventory, insurance concerns

Insurance companies won't approve policies in the days leading up to a hurricane, according to Earl Stewart staff. Customers also aren't willing to accept liability of a new vehicle until the storm has passed.

Structural damage isn't the only cause for anxiety for car dealers. Inventory concerns are paramount, particularly for those close to the water.

Determining whether or not a vehicle is eligible for resale depends on the level of water intrusion in the vehicle, according to Rick Kearney, master diagnostic technician at Earl Stewart Toyota. Corrosion from water and debris can appear in vehicles even after they've dried, he said.

"If it's mechanical damage like in the engine, a lot of cars can be repaired," Kearney said. But, "if the water got to the bottom of the dash, then it's probably done enough damage to enough computers that [insurance companies are] going to total the car out."

Insurance agencies will also total out vehicles depending on the capacities of area, says collision center manager Alan Nappier. Residents are obliged to do their best to avoid damage, but if 10,000 vehicles in a county experience flooding, only so many can be fixed in a timely manner, Nappier said. Even if damage is minor, storm water can gestate in vehicles for as long as two weeks.

"Anything that's running down the street and through a storm drain now is in your car. So that's pesticides, this and that from lawns, animal waste — all that is in your car," Nappier said. "In the Florida sun, you're never gonna get rid of that stench. Even if they replace everything inside of it, that car is going to stink forever."

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal -- 8-19-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters