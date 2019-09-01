Hurricane Dorian prompts storm prep, threatens sales in Florida

Scott Nicolas, co-owner of Mullinax Ford of West Palm Beach, told Automotive News on Saturday morning that the dealership group has weathered many storms since opening in 1989.

"It's not uncommon. We know what to do. We had three customers yesterday. All three of them bought a car," Nicolas said.

Vehicles were absent from Mullinax's expansive lot, as employees drove the store's inventory into the three-story structure behind the dealership Friday night. Inside, monitors were wrapped in plastic and all the computers removed from the showroom floor.

"Everything's put to high ground. We just wait to see what's going to come," Nicolas said.

Only two employees remained in the store — Nicolas, and the store's No.1 salesman, Ray Bowen.

Sunday morning, Mullinax employees that live nearby were to drive around the lot with Nichols to secure any loose items. In hurricane winds, Nicolas says, even unlikely objects become dangerous projectiles.

"A water pump's a bullet when the winds come. It'll fly, it'll go through a windshield," Nicolas said. "Anything that's not tied down, when the winds get 120 miles an hour — anything that moves is gone."

Unlike the gas station next door, there are no wooden beams propped against the doors and windows of Mullinax Ford. All area dealerships are constructed with hurricane-proof glass, though no amount of preparation is without fault. In 2004, hurricane winds ripped off the store's roof, Bowen said.

Though Mullinax isn't trying to attain manufacturer stairstep incentives at this time, Nicolas still imagines the store's robust sales month will end with a whimper. The store had sold over 250 vehicles in August, 100 new and 150 used.

"That would be a great question to ask somebody at Ford, if we're going to get any relief because the rest of the country is obviously not affected by it," Nicolas said. "We just deal with it."

Representatives from Ford Motor Co. were not immediately available for comment.