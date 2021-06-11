Hudson Automotive, TKO Group buy dealerships in Southern states

Hudson Automotive Group and TKO Group have increased their dealership counts with June transactions, while Grey Wolf Automotive Group has entered Alabama.

Jack Walsworth and Melissa Burden

Ford of Morgan City in Louisiana

Three dealership groups, including the growing Hudson Automotive Group, have purchased stores in Alabama and Louisiana in deals that closed in the second quarter.

Here's a quick look at the transactions involving domestic and import brand stores.

 

Hudson Automotive, of Charleston, S.C., acquired its first dealership in Alabama on Monday when it bought Hoover Toyota, located south of Birmingham. The group bought the dealership from Gordie Stewart, who had owned it for 22 years, the Hoover Sun reported.

"It's a great brand, and Birmingham is a great market," David Hudson, CEO of Hudson Automotive, told Automotive News. "We like Toyota a lot."

This is the group's 33rd rooftop, Hudson said, including a used-vehicle store. Hudson Automotive also has dealerships in Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, North Carolina, Louisiana, Georgia and Ohio. Hoover Toyota was the group's first transaction since November, when it acquired Beaman Automotive Group, made up of four dealerships in the Nashville area, Hudson said. Gerrick Wilkins of Dealer Support Network represented Hudson Automotive in the transaction.

 

TKO Group of Brunswick, Ga., acquired its first Ford dealership and second Toyota store when it bought Courtesy Ford and Courtesy Toyota, both in Morgan City, La., on June 1.

TKO bought the dealerships from Don Hargroder of Courtesy Automotive Group. The dealerships have been renamed Toyota of Morgan City and Ford of Morgan City. The group now has seven dealerships, CEO Travis Ostrom said, with locations also in Georgia and North Carolina.

Bill Fields of Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions, a buy-sell firm in Markham, Ontario, and with an office in Jupiter, Fla., represented the seller in the transaction.

 

Related Article
Here's our annual ranking of the largest U.S. dealership groups

Grey Wolf Automotive Group, of DeLand, Fla., on April 15 entered northern Alabama when it acquired Jerry Damson Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram and Jerry Damson Ford in Arab, Ala.

The dealerships, which share a rooftop but are separated, were owned by Deke Damson and Bruce Park.

Tolga Batir, Grey Wolf president, renamed the stores North Country Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram and North Country Ford.

Grey Wolf also has a Buick-GMC store in Lake City, Fla., and another Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store, in DeLand.

Andy Gill of Gill Automotive Group represented the sellers in the transaction.

Dealership Buy/SellDealership Buy/Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy/sells and submit details of your deals here.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Steve Berrard, AutoNation's inaugural CEO, dies at 66
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Steve Berrard, AutoNation's inaugural CEO, dies at 66
Steve Berrard, AutoNation's inaugural CEO, dies at 66
Lithia adds 2 dealerships in L.A.
Lithia adds 2 dealerships in L.A.
Solera completes purchase of DealerSocket
Solera completes purchase of DealerSocket
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-7-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive