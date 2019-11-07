Houston's indiGO expands footprint in California

IndiGO Auto Group of Houston has purchased three dealerships from Peter Sonnen, expanding indiGO's footprint into Northern California.

The dealership group said Wednesday that it bought Porsche Marin in Mill Valley and Audi Marin and Sonnen Volkswagen, both in San Rafael. Each are in Marin County near San Francisco. The Volkswagen store has been renamed Volkswagen Marin.

"Marin County is one of the most beautiful and desirable communities in the United States," Todd Blue, indiGO CEO, said in a statement. "With the acquisitions of Porsche Marin, Audi Marin and now Volkswagen, our indiGO team, led by our President Kelly Wolf, sees these communities as a perfect match for the indiGO Auto Group, bringing the indiGO way to this area and these brands which we are so honored to represent."

IndiGO has 18 dealerships in seven U.S. markets including Houston and St. Louis, as well as Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and Riverside in California. The group sells mostly luxury and performance vehicles. Its other brands include Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, McLaren and Rolls-Royce.

IndiGO, founded in 2010 by Blue, is now wholly owned by Pon Holdings, a mobility and transportation conglomerate in the Netherlands. In July 2017, indiGO and Pon announced that Pon had taken an undisclosed ownership stake in the auto group.

Sonnen and Blue worked with Haig Partners, a buy-sell firm in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Blue said.