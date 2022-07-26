Honda, Ford, Stellantis, GMC dealerships sell in 4 states

Growing Morgan Automotive Group was among the buyers in first- and second-quarter acquisitions that expanded four dealership groups across four states.

Here's a look at the deals involving import and domestic dealerships in Louisiana, Florida, Pennsylvania and Colorado. One transaction involved a group ranked on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups.

Community Auto adds two Honda dealerships

Community Auto Group, of Baytown, Texas, last month added two Honda dealerships to its portfolio when it purchased them from Holmes Auto Family, of Shreveport, La.

Community Auto, owned Roger Elswick, on June 6 bought Holmes Honda in Shreveport and Holmes Honda Bossier City, both in Louisiana. The dealership names remain, Elswick said.

The purchase moves Community's footprint from southern Texas and Lafayette, La., into the northwest part of Louisiana. Bossier City is in the Shreveport metro area.

"They were very well-performing stores," Elswick told Automotive News. "I'm very bullish on the Honda brand. This makes my third and fourth Honda store."

Elswick, also a National Automobile Dealers Association board member for southern Texas, said that in addition to Honda stores in Baytown and Lafayette, he has Toyota and Kia dealerships, plus a used-vehicle store.

Kerrigan Advisors, a sell-side firm in Incline Village, Nev., represented the seller in the transaction.

The firm also advised Holmes Auto on the sale of three other Shreveport dealerships this month to Group 1 Automotive Inc.

The Holmes dealership group was launched in 1937 by Claude Holmes with a Pontiac dealership in Louisiana. Claude Holmes was Holmes Auto Family owner Charlton Holmes' great-grandfather.

"After 85 years of Holmes serving the Shreveport community, the time was right to transition our business to new owners," Charlton Holmes said in a statement.

Morgan Automotive adds Ford dealership

Morgan Automotive Group in June continued its expansion in Florida, buying Ford of Clermont from Charles Tomm and Jason Burhyte, the company's CEO said.

Morgan is retaining the dealership's name.

It marks the second dealership acquisition in Clermont, west of Orlando, for the nation's eighth largest new-vehicle retailer. In May, Morgan Automotive bought Fuccillo Kia of Clermont plus two domestic-branded dealerships in Tampa, Fla.

"We know Clermont to be a growing suburb of Orlando and we are bullish on the future of Ford," Morgan Automotive CEO Brett Morgan said in an email to Automotive News. "We have the Kia store in Clermont, which certainly helps create some synergy and we'd like to grow beyond our current hold in Orlando (Central Florida CDJR)."

On June 1, Morgan sold its Genesis of Fort Myers dealership to Sutherlin Automotive Group.

Morgan Automotive, of Tampa, ranks No. 8 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 60,951 new vehicles last year.