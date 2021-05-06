HGreg.com adds 2 Nissan stores in California

HGreg.com buys Buena Park Nissan and Puente Hills Nissan in the City of Industry

Growing HGreg.com has purchased two Nissan dealerships in the Los Angeles market as it expands its North American footprint of new- and used-vehicle stores to the West Coast.

HGreg.com, which has two Nissan dealerships in Florida, said it bought Buena Park Nissan and Puente Hills Nissan in the City of Industry, both in California.

The transaction closed Monday and the seller was Brown Auto Group, said Alan Haig, president of Haig Partners, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., buy-sell firm that represented Brown Auto Group. Brown Auto Group continues to operate a Ford store in Puente Hills, Haig said.

Including inventory and planned renovations to upgrade the Nissan dealerships, HGreg.com said its total investment in the two stores will be more than $100 million.

The stores have been renamed HGreg Nissan Buena Park and HGreg Nissan Puente Hills, and the company said it is looking to add as many as 30 employees.

In December, HGreg.com announced it had purchased Metro Infiniti of Monrovia in California from Montclair Dealership Group and John Hawkins. It then said it planned to launch a West Coast hub in Los Angeles.

"The response we've received since opening our first storefront and fulfillment center in L.A. last December has been astounding," John Hairabedian, CEO of HGreg.com, said in a statement. "It certainly contributed to driving us forward, and faster, in our expansion plans."

HGreg.com is part of HGregoire, a Saint-Eustache, Quebec, company that has 17 used- and 15 new-vehicle dealerships in Canada and the U.S.

The Canadian company entered the U.S. with a pre-owned store in 2010 in Florida. In 2019, HGreg.com landed its first franchised dealership in the U.S., a Nissan store in Delray Beach, Fla. In late 2019, it also bought AutoNation Nissan Kendall in Palmetto Bay, Fla.

