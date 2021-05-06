HGreg.com adds 2 Nissan stores in California

Growing HGreg.com has purchased two Nissan dealerships in the Los Angeles market as it expands its North American footprint of new- and used-vehicle stores to the West Coast.

HGreg.com, which has two Nissan dealerships in Florida, said it bought Buena Park Nissan and Puente Hills Nissan in the City of Industry, both in California.

The transaction closed Monday and the seller was Brown Auto Group, said Alan Haig, president of Haig Partners, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., buy-sell firm that represented Brown Auto Group. Brown Auto Group continues to operate a Ford store in Puente Hills, Haig said.

Including inventory and planned renovations to upgrade the Nissan dealerships, HGreg.com said its total investment in the two stores will be more than $100 million.