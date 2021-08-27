4 dealerships change hands in single-store acquisitions; Morgan Auto, Island Auto expand

Growing Morgan Auto Group acquired a Nissan store in Florida this month from Fuccillo Automotive Group.

Morgan of Tampa, Fla., on Aug. 17 bought Fuccillo Nissan of Clearwater, marking its 46th store and 14th in the Tampa Bay region. The dealership has been renamed Nissan of Clearwater.

"We're thrilled to have our first dealership in Pinellas County," Morgan Auto Group CEO Brett Morgan said in a statement. "We're also pleased to take the Fuccillo legacy forward once again with this acquisition, our third acquired from that great organization."

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Morgan bought Fuccillo Nissan of Orange Park in Jacksonville, Fla., and in the first quarter of 2020 bought Fuccillo Kia of Wesley Chapel.

The group also in late 2020 purchased the O'Brien Auto Park of Fort Myers in Florida, consisting of Subaru, Mazda and Hyundai-Genesis stores.

"This was a match that just made sense," Billy Fuccillo Jr., president of the Fuccillo group, said in a statement about the latest sale. "Our goal was to make sure that Nissan of Clearwater continued to serve the community with the highest of standards, and Morgan Auto Group's deep roots in Florida, and superlative record, should ensure just that."

Kerrigan Advisors, a sell-side firm in Irvine, Calif., represented Fuccillo in the sale. It has worked with the group on the sale of five stores in Florida in over the past few years.

Morgan ranks No. 11 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 41,842 new vehicles in 2020.