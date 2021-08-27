4 dealerships change hands in single-store acquisitions; Morgan Auto, Island Auto expand

Island Auto Group acquired its first Chevrolet dealership on Aug. 18 when it acquired Manfredi Chevrolet in Staten Island, N.Y., from the Manfredi family.
The dealership, which was renamed Island Chevrolet, was the last store owned by the Manfredi family. Island Auto bought eight dealerships from the Manfredi family in 2015.
Island Auto wanted to buy the Chevrolet store back then, too, noted Marcello Sciarrino, a partner in the group, but said the Manfredi family had wanted to hold onto it.
"We've always coveted Chevy," Sciarrino told Automotive News. "It's definitely opportunistic for us because we own the vast majority of the stores here on Staten Island. I mean, we own 80 percent of the market here. So strategically, this store made a lot of sense for us."
Island Auto, which is based in Staten Island, now has 29 dealerships in the New York City area. Sciarrino owns the group with partners Josh Aaronson and Ron Baron.
Island Auto Group ranks No. 70 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 12,961 new vehicles in 2020.