Here's our 2022 ranking of the largest U.S. dealership groups

The top 150's share of industry sales rose by more than a percentage point in 2021. The top 150 groups sold 3,652,826 retail and fleet vehicles last year — 24.3 percent of industry sales and up from 23.2 percent for 2020 and 18.2 percent for 2011. The top 10 sold 1,403,893 retail and fleet vehicles in 2021, a 9.3 percent share and up from 8.5 percent for 2020 and 7.8 percent for 2011.

But those figures actually understate the share of industry sales commanded by the top 10 and top 150.

Dealership groups report only the sales they recorded during the year — but not sales made by an acquisition target before a transaction being finalized. That means the vehicle sales recorded by acquired groups before transaction completion dates go unrepresented on the list.

For example, nearly all vehicle sales made last year by Larry H. Miller Dealerships, the No. 8 group based on its 2020 sales of 61,097 new vehicles, are missing from the tallies on this year's list. That's because buyer Asbury Automotive Group finalized its purchase in mid-December and recorded only a couple of weeks' worth of Larry H. Miller sales for the year. All of the Larry H. Miller vehicle sales will be reported by Asbury for 2022, which means that Asbury has another big bump in sales to look forward to even if it makes no acquisitions this year.

That effect is more pronounced when deals happen late in the calendar year — and there was a flurry of both smaller deals and megadeals in the waning months of 2021. In addition to the Larry H. Miller sale, Sonic Automotive Group Inc. acquired last year's No. 42 RFJ Auto Partners in December, and Group 1 Automotive bought Prime Automotive Group, last year's No. 18, in November.

The six main public dealership groups topped the list for most stores gained in 2021. Asbury added the most, tacking on 71 stores, closely followed by Lithia, which added 69, and Sonic, which added 56. Group 1 added 35 stores, Penske added 27, and AutoNation added 21.

Acquisitions in part are being driven by dealers concluding that they need a diverse set of franchises in their markets to meet consumer demands and retain customers, Haig said.

"We really see it in all tiers," he said. "The publics are growing. The midtiers want to get large, and smaller dealers want to get to midsize."