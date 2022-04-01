Here's our 2022 ranking of the largest U.S. dealership groups

A 20-year friendship helped Liza Borches lock down a four-store acquisition late in 2021, a deal that contributed to her dealership group's 47 percent jump in new-vehicle sales last year.
Borches, CEO of Carter Myers Automotive Group in Charlottesville, Va., knew the owners of Miller Auto Group from her work as their Honda representative in the early 2000s and had kept in touch. When Miller's owners decided to sell their franchised dealerships in Virginia and West Virginia, Borches was their first call, she said.
The resulting purchase of the Miller stores helped vault Carter Myers 29 spots up to No. 88 on Automotive News' latest list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S. Borches said she will consider more acquisition prospects in 2022 and beyond as a way to compete.
"With the consolidation that's happening across all of the large major automotive groups, we want to make sure that we are keeping up pace," Borches told Automotive News.