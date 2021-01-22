Hank Aaron, baseball Hall of Famer and former Georgia auto dealer, dies at 86

Hank Aaron, the iconic home run king who later became a major Georgia auto dealer, died Friday at age 86.

Aaron's baseball career lasted 23 seasons and consisted of "the most famous home run in baseball history," according to MLB.com.

That 715th home run, in 1974, put the longtime Atlanta Braves outfielder in front of Babe Ruth on the all-time home run list.

In that moment, announcers said: "What a marvelous moment for baseball, what a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia, what a marvelous moment for the country and the world."

Breaking the record came along with hate and scrutiny, but Aaron held onto it, with 755 home runs, for 33 years.

David Ortiz, the longtime Boston Red Sox slugger, described Aaron in a tweet: "A legend on and off the ball field."