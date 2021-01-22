Hank Aaron, baseball Hall of Famer and former Georgia auto dealer, dies at 86

From staff and wire reports
Bloomberg

President George W. Bush presented Hank Aaron with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award during a ceremony in 2002.

Hank Aaron, the iconic home run king who later became a major Georgia auto dealer, died Friday at age 86.

Aaron's baseball career lasted 23 seasons and consisted of "the most famous home run in baseball history," according to MLB.com.

That 715th home run, in 1974, put the longtime Atlanta Braves outfielder in front of Babe Ruth on the all-time home run list.

In that moment, announcers said: "What a marvelous moment for baseball, what a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia, what a marvelous moment for the country and the world."

Breaking the record came along with hate and scrutiny, but Aaron held onto it, with 755 home runs, for 33 years.

David Ortiz, the longtime Boston Red Sox slugger, described Aaron in a tweet: "A legend on and off the ball field."

Business, auto interests

Off the field, Aaron took on the role of entrepreneur as he opened 17 fast-food franchises and started Hank Aaron Automotive Group.

The Atlanta-based auto group consisted of BMW, Mini, Honda, Toyota, Jaguar and Land Rover franchises.

In 2004, he was named Auto Dealer of the Year by Black Enterprise, and his group ranked No. 15 on the magazine's Auto Dealers list in 2006, with $136.7 million in revenue.

Aaron offered some advice to former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez as he embarked on his own automotive adventure, according to a 2004 article by Automotive News. He said: "You've got to put in some time with it. If you don't, it's not going to work."

Aaron spent seven years as a car dealer before he retired in 2008. He sold off each of his stores to "enjoy the good graces that God has given him," Allan Tanenbaum, Aaron's business adviser, said in an interview with Black Enterprise.

The Atlanta Braves said in a statement: "Henry Louis Aaron wasn't just our icon, but one across Major League Baseball and around the World. His success on the diamond was matched only by his business accomplishments off the field and capped by his extraordinary philanthropic efforts."

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002 as an advocate for civil rights.

Whitney McDonald of Automotive News and Bloomberg contributed to this report.

Former NADA President Leon Edwards dies at 89
Mass. dealership group to pay $1 million in unemployment scheme settlement
New Cox boss sees a future of innovation
New Cox boss sees a future of innovation
