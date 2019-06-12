Hacker gained access to customer data at 130 dealerships, FTC says

DealerBuilt, an Iowa dealership software provider, in 2016 failed to protect vast amounts of customer data, leading to a breach that allowed a hacker to gain access to the personal information of about 12.5 million consumers stored by 130 dealership clients, the Federal Trade Commission said in a statement Wednesday.

The dealership management system provider has agreed to a settlement with the FTC over the attack and will "take steps to better protect the data it collects," the FTC said.

The agency said in a statement that LightYear Dealer Technologies, known commercially as DealerBuilt, failed to properly encrypt sensitive data and conduct necessary vulnerability and penetration testing.

DealerBuilt officials did not respond to two phone calls from Automotive News on Wednesday seeking comment on the matter.

According to the complaint, DealerBuilt failed to protect the sensitive customer data, despite those resources being "readily available and relatively low-cost" to the provider. DealerBuilt sells dealership management systems and data processing systems.