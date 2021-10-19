Group 1, Sonic Automotive acquire dealerships in single-store transactions

Group 1 Automotive Inc. and Sonic Automotive Inc., both with pending megadeal acquisitions, each bought a dealership this week.

Group 1 on Monday said it bought a Honda dealership in northern California. The fourth-largest new-vehicle retailer acquired Mel Rapton Honda in Sacramento from siblings Katina Rapton and Curtis Rapton, according to local media reports.

Mel Rapton Honda dates to 1982 when dealer Mel Rapton switched from selling Pontiacs to Hondas, according to the store's website. Mel Rapton died in 2009. Curtis and Katina are his children.

Group 1 said the California store is expected to generate about $85 million in annual revenue. It was renamed Capital City Honda.

"We're extremely pleased to welcome the team at Capital City Honda to the Group 1 family," Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's president of U.S. and Brazil operations, said in a release. "We're looking forward to expanding our relationship with Honda and the local community in Sacramento."

Group 1 in October bought two dealerships in Denton, Texas. So far this year, Group 1 has purchased dealerships expected to generate $655 million in annual revenue. The pending acquisition of 30 dealerships from Prime Automotive Group, expected to close next month, will bring the Houston dealership group's acquired revenue to $2.5 billion.

With the Sacramento purchase, Group 1's U.S. location count is 120 dealerships. It ranks No. 4 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 140,221 new vehicles in 2020.