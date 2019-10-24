Group 1 posts record Q3 revenue, higher profits on strength of used vehicles, service

Strong performances in used vehicles and parts and service helped Group 1 Automotive Inc. record revenue and higher profits in the third quarter.

Net income for the Houston dealership group rose 9.2 percent to $38 million in the third quarter. Revenue jumped 7.9 percent to $3.12 billion.

Group 1's net income figure included about $18.4 million in after-tax charges that the company attributed to catastrophic weather, non-cash asset impairments and a net loss on real estate and dealership transactions. Excluding those special items, the company's adjusted net income rose 15 percent to $56.4 million.

Revenue improved for all major dealership business lines during the quarter.

"Our achievement of new quarterly records for total revenue and adjusted [earnings per share] in a flat U.S. new vehicle sales market, as well as a U.K. market in political turmoil, is a testimony to the strong operating execution of our entire team — especially in the U.S.," Group 1 CEO Earl Hesterberg said Thursday in a statement. Hesterberg credited U.S. same-store growth in used-vehicle and service gross profits of 17 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively, for driving what he described as "one of the best quarters" in company history.

Group 1's shares closed Thursday's trading up 11.8 percent to $105.

Sales: Total new-vehicle sales rose 2.4 percent to 44,632 vehicles across the group's dealerships in the U.S., U.K. and Brazil. Retail used-vehicle sales rose 9.6 percent to 41,297 vehicles. In the U.S. alone, new-vehicle sales rose 3.1 percent to 33,041 vehicles, while used retail sales jumped 12 percent to 31,505 vehicles.

Same-store sales: U.S. new-vehicle sales increased 2.9 percent on a same-store basis to 32,212 vehicles. That was better than the industry performance. Third-quarter new light-vehicle sales across the nation were flat, according to the Automotive News Data Center. U.S. used-vehicle retail sales grew 12 percent on a same-store basis to 30,664 vehicles.

Records: All-time quarterly records of $3.12 billion for revenue; $465.6 million for gross profit; adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.02.

International operations: Same-store retail sales of new vehicles dipped 1.3 percent to 2,145 vehicles in Brazil and declined 0.5 percent to 8,607 vehicles in the U.K.

Group 1 ranks No. 4 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 170,517 new vehicles in 2018.