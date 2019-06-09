Group 1 launches online sales platform

Through AcceleRide, customers can browse Group 1's inventory of more than 38,000 new and used vehicles, customize features, select financing and payment terms and coordinate delivery to their home, office or local dealership.
AcceleRide also integrates factory rebate and incentive offers and allows customers to fill in trade-in details online, a company statement said. Through the platform, customers can upload all required information digitally, without visiting a dealership.
AcceleRide is powered by two digital retail vendors, but Kenningham declined to name them. "I hesitate to say, 'This is our partner' because it may not be forever," he said.
The tool itself will also evolve, he said. "What you see today could be different a week from now ... just based on what we're seeing and the traffic patterns from customers and the progress they're making with it," Kenningham said.
Group 1 executives thought the company needed a digital buying option to keep up with customers' expectations, Kenningham said. But buying a vehicle online is different from buying a pair of shoes. "You have to put [in] a lot of personal information when you're purchasing a car. Some aren't as comfortable putting that online for such a big purchase," he said.