Group 1 launches online sales platform

"Up to this point, what we've really tried to do is test the functionality of the process," said Daryl Kenningham, president of U.S. operations for Group 1. The company, headquartered in Houston, ranks No. 4 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups with retail sales of 170,517 new vehicles last year.

As Group 1 narrowed its vendor options, it asked: "Is this the functionality we want to be able to support the kind of process we want?" Kenningham told Automotive News.

AcceleRide will be highly visible on Group 1 dealerships' websites, Kenningham said. It is available at 79 Group 1 dealerships nationwide and will be available at all 116 of its U.S. stores by the end of summer.

"Customers really want to do business this way. Once you give them a convenient way to do it, they tend to be buyers," Kenningham said.

Other public new-vehicle retailers also have experimented with digital retail platforms.