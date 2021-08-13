Group 1 hits $2,000 F&I profit per vehicle

The Houston-based company ranks fourth on ' list of the top 150 U.S. dealership groups based on 2020 new-car sales.

Group 1 joined AutoNation in surpassing the $2,000 mark for same-store average F&I profit per vehicle in the second quarter, while Sonic's franchised dealers have drawn within $16 of that threshold.

AutoNation Inc. said its F&I departments averaged a record $2,342 in same-store gross profit per vehicle in the second quarter. The additional $167 on each average unit sold represented an 8 percent increase over 2020 and a 21 percent increase over the pre-pandemic second quarter of 2019, AutoNation said July 19. AutoNation ranks first on the Automotive News top 150 list.

"The increase in finance and insurance gross profit [per vehicle retailed] was primarily due to higher realized margins on vehicle service contracts, including our AutoNation Vehicle Protection Plan product, and an increase in product penetration," AutoNation wrote in a July 21 filing. "Finance and insurance gross profit [per vehicle retailed] also benefited from increases in gross profit per transaction associated with arranging customer financing and amounts financed per transaction."

AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson said on a July 19 earnings call he saw "no reason" why F&I profits won't continue to climb.

"It's not that we're raising prices on F&I," he said. "It's that the adoption rate of our products is going up and up."

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based company continued to improve its products and their value, as well as employees' skill in presenting them to consumers, Jackson said.

Smaller slice of profits
Group 1 Automotive cracked $2,000 in F&I gross profit per vehicle in the second quarter, while Penske Automotive Group reported the largest improvement from the year-ago period. However, F&I made up a smaller slice of overall gross profit at all 6 public dealership groups.
 Q2 2021Q2 2020% change
AutoNation
Avg. F&I gross profit per vehicle retailed$2,342$2,1757.70%
F&I % of revenue5.30%5.50% 
F&I % of gross profit28%31% 
Group 1 Automotive
Avg. F&I gross profit per vehicle retailed$2,125$1,87413%
F&I % of revenue4.90%4.90% 
F&I % of gross profit26%28% 
Sonic Automotive
Avg. F&I gross profit per vehicle retailed$1,984$1,72615%
F&I % of revenue4.20%4.20% 
F&I % of gross profit25%28% 
Asbury Automotive Group
Avg. F&I gross profit per vehicle retailed$1,898$1,7389.20%
F&I % of revenue4.60%4.60% 
F&I % of gross profit24%27% 
Lithia Motors
Avg. F&I gross profit per vehicle retailed$1,818$1,59914%
F&I % of revenue4.40%4.50% 
F&I % of gross profit24%27% 
Penske Automotive Group*
Avg. F&I gross profit per vehicle retailed$1,604$1,33021%
F&I % of revenue3.40%3.10% 
F&I % of gross profit20%21% 
*Figures include data for dealerships outside the U.S.
Source: Company reports
Sonic booms

Sonic Automotive Inc. reported same-store franchise F&I gross profit per vehicle rose 14.9 percent, or $258, in the second quarter to $1,984. It said those gains were "primarily due to an increase in gross profit per contract and an increase in the other aftermarket contract penetration rate."

Sonic, based in Charlotte, N.C., also said July 29 that it broke the $2,000 mark and set a record overall F&I gross profit per vehicle of $2,110 when all franchised dealer results are included. This represented a 14.7 percent gain from the second quarter of 2020 and a 33.5 percent increase from 2019, the company said.

Sonic said it expected to grow F&I revenue, including with more products sold on each vehicle. The company ranks seventh on the 2020 Automotive News Top 150 dealer list.

"We believe that our proprietary software applications, playbook processes and guest-centric selling approach enable us to optimize F&I gross profit and [products per vehicle] across our F&I product lines," Sonic wrote in a quarterly filing. "We believe that we will continue to increase revenue in this area as we refine our processes, train our associates and continue to sell a high volume of retail new and used vehicles at our stores."

‘Area of opportunity'

Two other public groups were less than $200 from the $2,000 mark.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. on July 27 reported same-store F&I gross profit per unit of $1,898, up 9.2 percent, or $160. The Duluth, Ga.-based company ranks sixth on the Automotive News top 150 list.

Holzshu: “Area of opportunity”

Lithia Motors Inc. said July 21 it grew same-store profit per vehicle $219 to $1,818, a 13.7 percent increase. It said in a July 28 filing the gain was "primarily due to an increase in service contract revenue per unit."

Lithia COO Chris Holzshu told a July 21 earnings call that the $1,818 represented a $360 increase from 2019's tally.

"While we are pleased with this progress, we acknowledge that F&I remains an area of opportunity to expand additional product offerings," he said.

Penske Automotive Group Inc., in July 28 global results, reported an increase in same-store profit per vehicle of 20.6 percent, or $274, to $1,604. The Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based chain ranks second on the Automotive News top 150 list.

"We believe the increase in same-store finance-and-insurance revenue per unit is primarily due to our efforts to increase finance-and-insurance penetration, which include implementing interactive digital customer sales platforms, additional training, and targeting underperforming locations — coupled with the increase in average selling prices," the company wrote in a July 29 filing.

