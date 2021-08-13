Group 1 hits $2,000 F&I profit per vehicle

Group 1 joined AutoNation in surpassing the $2,000 mark for same-store average F&I profit per vehicle in the second quarter, while Sonic's franchised dealers have drawn within $16 of that threshold.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. said July 29 that gross F&I profit per unit rose $250 to $2,125, a 13.4 percent increase. The Houston-based company ranks fourth on Automotive News' list of the top 150 U.S. dealership groups based on 2020 new-car sales.

AutoNation Inc. said its F&I departments averaged a record $2,342 in same-store gross profit per vehicle in the second quarter. The additional $167 on each average unit sold represented an 8 percent increase over 2020 and a 21 percent increase over the pre-pandemic second quarter of 2019, AutoNation said July 19. AutoNation ranks first on the Automotive News top 150 list.

"The increase in finance and insurance gross profit [per vehicle retailed] was primarily due to higher realized margins on vehicle service contracts, including our AutoNation Vehicle Protection Plan product, and an increase in product penetration," AutoNation wrote in a July 21 filing. "Finance and insurance gross profit [per vehicle retailed] also benefited from increases in gross profit per transaction associated with arranging customer financing and amounts financed per transaction."

AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson said on a July 19 earnings call he saw "no reason" why F&I profits won't continue to climb.

"It's not that we're raising prices on F&I," he said. "It's that the adoption rate of our products is going up and up."

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based company continued to improve its products and their value, as well as employees' skill in presenting them to consumers, Jackson said.