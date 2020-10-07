Group 1 expects Q3 earnings per share to triple

Group 1 Automotive Inc. expects its earnings per share to more than triple to between $6.25 and $6.65 in the third quarter.

The company said in releasing preliminary results that the jump in earnings "represents a continuation of the solid profit performance" it experienced in May and June. The Houston-based dealership group said that new- and used-vehicle gross margins in the U.S. have more than offset lower sales volumes amid inventory constraints.

The preliminary results are subject to change. Group 1 is scheduled to report full third-quarter earnings Oct. 29.

Meanwhile, the company announced a $200 million share repurchase authorization. Group 1 said it also expects to reinstate a quarterly cash dividend after its board meeting in November, with the dividends payable in mid-December.

Shares of Group 1 closed Wednesday's trading up 4.7 percent to $124.21.

Group 1 ranks No. 4 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 169,136 new vehicles in 2019.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Sonic Automotive CEO David Smith arrested on assault charges
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Sonic Automotive CEO David Smith arrested on assault charges
Sonic Automotive CEO David Smith arrested on assault charges
Morgan Auto buys 5 Arrigo Automotive dealerships in Florida
N.Y. store gives vet a car deal of a lifetime
N.Y. store gives vet a car deal of a lifetime
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-5-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters