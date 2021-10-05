Group 1 buys Stellantis, Mazda stores in Texas

Group 1 Automotive Inc. on Monday purchased two dealerships in Denton, Texas, that the public auto retailer says will add a combined about $150 million in annual revenues.

Group 1 said it bought Classic Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Denton and Classic Mazda of Denton. Denton is a city north of Dallas and Fort Worth, a market where Group 1 already has 10 dealerships.A purchase price wasn't immediately disclosed.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth metro market with these strong brands," Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's president of U.S. and Brazilian operations, said in a statement Monday.

Group 1 will rename the stores Denton Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram and Denton Mazda, a spokesman told Automotive News.