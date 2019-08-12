Group 1 Automotive donates $200,000 to El Paso shooting victims fund

Group 1 Automotive Inc. has donated $200,000 to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund created by the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation.

The donation, given on behalf of Group 1's seven El Paso-area dealerships, was among the largest of more than 3,600 given to the cause, Ida Ortegon, director of communications for Paso Del Norte Community Foundation, told Automotive News.

Ortegon said donations to the fund have reached $1.9 million.

The El Paso Victims Relief Fund was established to support victims and their families after the Aug. 3 shooting at a Walmart store that left 22 dead and about two dozen injured.

"The entire Group 1 organization, and especially our hundreds of employees in the El Paso area, stand behind the community during this difficult time," Earl Hesterberg, CEO of Group 1, the nation's fourth-largest dealership group, said in a statement.