Group 1 Automotive buys Toyota dealership from Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury sells Larry H. Miller Toyota dealership in New Mexico.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. has purchased a Toyota dealership in New Mexico from Asbury Automotive Group Inc. — a store Asbury had owned for just a few months.

Group 1 said Monday that it bought Larry H. Miller Toyota Albuquerque on Friday, marking the public auto retailer's 17th Toyota dealership in the U.S. It renamed the dealership Sandia Toyota and said it was expected to generate $115 million in annual revenue.

Group 1 already has several new-vehicle dealerships in New Mexico, selling Lexus, BMW, Mini, Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles.

"We are pleased to welcome the team at Sandia Toyota to the Group 1 family," Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's president of U.S. operations, said in a statement. "The ability to add another strong Toyota franchise to our U.S. portfolio and add scale to our successful New Mexico operations is a very positive growth action for our company."

The acquisition follows Group 1's March purchase of Charles Maund Toyota in Austin, Texas. In February, Group 1 sold Honda and Toyota dealerships in Massachusetts to Automotive Management Services Inc., owned by Terry Taylor.

Asbury in December bought Larry H. Miller Dealerships, of Sandy, Utah, gaining 54 new-vehicle dealerships, seven used-vehicle stores and Total Care Auto, a finance and insurance products provider.

Asbury has already sold some of the Larry H. Miller dealerships it acquired. Last month, it sold a Larry H. Miller Toyota dealership in Colorado to Baxter Auto Group and later that month, two other Larry H. Miller Toyota stores in the state to Corwin Automotive Group.

Group 1, of Houston, ranks No. 4 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 146,072 new vehicles in 2021. Asbury, of Duluth, Ga., ranks No. 5 on the list, retailing 109,910 new vehicles last year.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
House Democrat introduces bipartisan bill to provide LIFO tax relief to car dealerships
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
LIFO-MAIN_i.jpg
House Democrat introduces bipartisan bill to provide LIFO tax relief to car dealerships
lithia_deboer-MAIN_i.jpg
Lithia could soon be No. 1 dealership group, based on acquisitions
MORGAN_AUTOMOTIVE-MAIN_i.jpg
Dealership rankings get shuffled after acquisitions
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-4-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive