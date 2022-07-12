Group 1 Automotive buys Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar-Land Rover and Volvo dealerships

Group 1 Automotive Inc. has acquired three dealerships and a collision center to expand its presence in Louisiana.

The stores are expected to add $110 million in annual revenue.

The auto retailer said Monday that it bought Mercedes-Benz of Shreveport, Jaguar-Land Rover Shreveport and Holmes Volvo Cars, also in Shreveport.

The seller was Holmes Auto Family, according to Kerrigan Advisors, a dealership sell-side firm in Incline Village, Nev., which represented the Holmes group in the transaction, which closed Monday. The deal also included a Sprinter franchise.

Group 1 renamed the Volvo dealership Volvo Cars Shreveport but retained the other stores' names.

Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's president of U.S. operations, said in a statement that the company was pleased "to further expand our brand footprint and scale to our already successful Shreveport operations."

Group 1 also has a Ford-Lincoln dealership in Shreveport.