Group 1 Automotive buys Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar-Land Rover and Volvo dealerships

Group 1 Automotive Inc. acquired three luxury dealerships in Shreveport, La. It also said it sold stores in the second quarter in Texas and Massachusetts.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. has acquired three dealerships and a collision center to expand its presence in Louisiana.

The stores are expected to add $110 million in annual revenue.

The auto retailer said Monday that it bought Mercedes-Benz of Shreveport, Jaguar-Land Rover Shreveport and Holmes Volvo Cars, also in Shreveport.

The seller was Holmes Auto Family, according to Kerrigan Advisors, a dealership sell-side firm in Incline Village, Nev., which represented the Holmes group in the transaction, which closed Monday. The deal also included a Sprinter franchise.

Group 1 renamed the Volvo dealership Volvo Cars Shreveport but retained the other stores' names.

Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's president of U.S. operations, said in a statement that the company was pleased "to further expand our brand footprint and scale to our already successful Shreveport operations."

Group 1 also has a Ford-Lincoln dealership in Shreveport.

Two stores sold

The retailer, meanwhile, said it disposed of two dealerships in the second quarter that combined generated $75 million in annual revenue. In June, Group 1 sold a Hyundai dealership in Houston to Steele Auto Group, of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Also in the quarter, it sold Volkswagen Norwood, a dealership in the Boston market, to DCD Automotive Holdings. Group 1 had purchased the dealership as part of its November acquisition of most of Prime Automotive Group.
Christopher Dagesse, president of DCD Automotive Holdings, announced the acquisition in a June 28 LinkedIn post. The dealership was renamed Nucar Volkswagen of Norwood.

Group 1's latest buy-sell activity follows the retailer's April purchase of a Toyota dealership in New Mexico from Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and its March acquisition of Charles Maund Toyota in Austin, Texas. In February, Group 1 sold Honda and Toyota dealerships in Massachusetts to Automotive Management Services Inc., owned by Terry Taylor.

Group 1, of Houston, ranks No. 4 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 146,072 new vehicles in 2021.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Dealer anniversaries
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Lynch Toyota in Manchester, Conn.
Dealer anniversaries
Toyota, Nissan, Kia and Chevy dealerships acquired in four states
Toyota, Nissan, Kia and Chevy dealerships acquired in four states
N.J. dealership group sued by former employee for hostile 'all-boys club' workplace
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-11-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-13-22
Read the issue
See our archive