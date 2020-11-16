Graham, Ourisman partner for auto retail

Graham Holdings, the public conglomerate that used to own the Washington Post and in early 2019 entered automotive retail by buying two Sonic Automotive Inc. stores, plans to add to its dealership count after partnering with Chris Ourisman, president of Ourisman Automotive Group.

The companies, through Graham Ourisman Automotive, were awarded an open point for a standalone Jeep dealership in Bethesda, Md., and are looking to buy more stores, Ourisman said. He and his leadership team that includes his sister Juliet Ourisman operate and manage the Jeep store for Graham as well as the former Sonic outlets, which are now named Ourisman Lexus of Rockville in Maryland and Ourisman Honda of Tysons Corner in Virginia.

Graham Holdings, of Arlington, Va., owns a 90 percent interest in the three dealerships while Ourisman has a 10 percent stake.

"We are definitely going to continue to expand and grow, whether that be through open points or through dealership acquisitions in the more traditional sense," Ourisman told Automotive News.