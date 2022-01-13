Partnership sees ‘no ceiling' for growth

A partnership between publicly traded conglomerate Graham Holdings Co. and Chris Ourisman of Ourisman Automotive Group has expanded to four dealerships since early 2019, and the executives behind the pairing aim to continue the growth.
Last month, Graham and Chris Ourisman bought a Ford dealership in Manassas, Va., marking Graham Ourisman Automotive's fourth dealership in three years. The store, Battlefield Ford of Manassas, which boasts a strong commercial truck business, was purchased Dec. 28 from Steve Fay of Battlefield Automotive, and the dealership was renamed Ourisman Ford of Manassas.
"It's just such a high-performing dealership that there was certainly appeal for us because of the size of it," Ourisman said. "It just felt like a great tuck-in for what we are building out in the Washington, D.C., metro market."
Ourisman told Automotive News that the dealership included a "great team already in place, a team that's got really great results that we think that we can add to, [and] a team that's driven by integrity and values."
Graham, which has other businesses ranging from TV stations and restaurants to education company Kaplan Inc. and a health care group, declined to disclose the Ford dealership purchase price. But it said it holds a 90 percent ownership stake in the dealership and the three others it owns with Ourisman.