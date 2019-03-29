GPB legal troubles of Prime concern

For now, dealership operations will "continue as normal," Rosenberg told Prime employees in an email Feb. 28, the day federal agents searched GPB's offices.

"Prime Automotive sells and services cars. We do not participate in the selling, or exchanges of investments and have nothing to do with GPB Capital's operations," he wrote in the email, obtained by Automotive News.

Still, Rosenberg wrote, "We are, of course, closely monitoring developments at GPB and are prepared to take all necessary and appropriate steps to protect Prime and support our long term growth strategy."

Rosenberg told Automotive News that he has not been subpoenaed as part of the investigations. He called the dealership group stable and emphasized that it operates separately from GPB.

"This has nothing to do with anything at the dealership operational level at all," Rosenberg said. GPB is "not my dealer partner; they are an investor, and that's how the manufacturers and the banks both look at the relationship."

Since 2013, GPB has raised hundreds of millions of dollars from thousands of investors across the U.S. and in turn bought into dozens of auto dealerships, including Rosenberg's group. GPB also bought waste management companies and other growth businesses.

A GPB spokeswoman echoed Rosenberg, saying the investigations will not impact daily operations of the firm's dealerships. She said the company is cooperating with investigators.

"For many months we have been taking steps to strengthen our business including enhancing our oversight and auditing practices," she wrote in an email to Automotive News, adding that visits from federal and city officials were "part of that process. ... We are confident that as we move forward our portfolio companies are stable and well positioned for the future."

The firm was under scrutiny before the FBI visit executing a search warrant from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

GPB has continued to respond to investigators' requests for information after receiving a subpoena last summer from the U.S. Attorney's Office for documents about the firm's "Waste Management fund in connection with an investigation" with a New York City office, according to a March 4 letter from GPB CEO David Gentile to investors.

The letter, obtained by Automotive News, also said the investigations are believed to center on "potential violations of general securities laws and applicable rules and regulations" of the New York City Business Integrity Commission. GPB also told investors in the letter that it received subpoenas in October from the New Jersey Bureau of Securities.