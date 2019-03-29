GPB legal troubles of Prime concern

Melissa Burden Hannah Lutz

As federal and state investigations into the majority owner of Prime Automotive Group intensify, concern is growing about the future of one of the largest, and fastest-growing, dealership groups in the country.

GPB Capital Holdings, Prime's majority owner and an alternative asset management firm that began investing in dealerships in 2013, confirmed that the FBI and a New York City agency searched its offices Feb. 28.

GPB said it also faces inquiries by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission — the firm describes the probes as centering on potential violations of securities law. Massachusetts also is investigating broker-dealers who worked with the company.

The investigations and a halt in distribution payments have GPB investors worried about their money. A former business partner, who helped GPB acquire dealerships and who has been embroiled in a lawsuit with the firm, has accused GPB in court filings of running a Ponzi scheme.

Rosenberg: Other investors show interest

The stakes are high. The potential unraveling of GPB could leave Prime, the 11th-largest dealership group in the country as ranked by Automotive News, without its majority investor. Prime Automotive's 61 dealerships haven't been part of the investigations, says CEO David Rosenberg, who partnered with GPB in 2017. Rosenberg, a longtime auto retailer, is open to pursuing other backers if necessary. Since news broke that GPB was under legal scrutiny, multiple private equity firms have contacted Rosenberg about investing in Prime, he said.

"Either GPB is going to come through this intact, or they're not," Rosenberg told Automotive News. "I hope they do, but if they don't, I have the ability to have different investors again. I'm not worried about it."

Depending on the outcome of the investigations, GPB could be forced to sell some of its assets, auto industry sources said. If wrongdoing is found, a receiver could be appointed to handle sales of assets, including dealerships, they said.

Trouble brews for GPB Capital

2013
GPB Capital starts investing in dealerships.

2017
July: GPB sues former automotive retail director Patrick Dibre over failure to follow through with auto dealership sales valued at $40 million.
October: GPB acquires a majority stake in Prime Motor Group and forms Prime Automotive Group.

2018
March: In a counterclaim, Dibre calls GPB's investment-raising a Ponzi scheme. He seeks more than $32 million in damages.
April: GPB cuts the distribution rate to investors to 4% from 8% annually.
Summer: GPB is subpoenaed by the U.S. Attorney's Office as part of an investigation with the New York City Business Integrity Commission.
September: Massachusetts secretary of the commonwealth announces an investigation into 63 broker-dealers that worked with GPB.
October:

  • GPB is subpoenaed by the New Jersey Bureau of Securities.
  • Former GPB automotive retail director Jeffrey Lash sues GPB for at least $30 million.
  • A judge dismisses most of the GPB claims against Dibre.

November:

  • GPB "temporarily" suspends investor distributions.
  • Lash voluntarily withdraws his lawsuit.

December:

  • GPB appeals in the Dibre case.
  • GPB tells investors that distributions in 2019 would fluctuate based on company performance.


2019
February: Prime Motor Group, with funding from GPB, buys Gallery Automotive Group.
Feb. 28: The FBI and New York City Business Integrity Commission search GPB's New York offices.

Source: GPB Capital letters to investors obtained by Automotive News, court documents and reporting

‘Continue as normal'

For now, dealership operations will "continue as normal," Rosenberg told Prime employees in an email Feb. 28, the day federal agents searched GPB's offices.

"Prime Automotive sells and services cars. We do not participate in the selling, or exchanges of investments and have nothing to do with GPB Capital's operations," he wrote in the email, obtained by Automotive News.

Still, Rosenberg wrote, "We are, of course, closely monitoring developments at GPB and are prepared to take all necessary and appropriate steps to protect Prime and support our long term growth strategy."

Rosenberg told Automotive News that he has not been subpoenaed as part of the investigations. He called the dealership group stable and emphasized that it operates separately from GPB.

"This has nothing to do with anything at the dealership operational level at all," Rosenberg said. GPB is "not my dealer partner; they are an investor, and that's how the manufacturers and the banks both look at the relationship."

Since 2013, GPB has raised hundreds of millions of dollars from thousands of investors across the U.S. and in turn bought into dozens of auto dealerships, including Rosenberg's group. GPB also bought waste management companies and other growth businesses.

A GPB spokeswoman echoed Rosenberg, saying the investigations will not impact daily operations of the firm's dealerships. She said the company is cooperating with investigators.

"For many months we have been taking steps to strengthen our business including enhancing our oversight and auditing practices," she wrote in an email to Automotive News, adding that visits from federal and city officials were "part of that process. ... We are confident that as we move forward our portfolio companies are stable and well positioned for the future."

The firm was under scrutiny before the FBI visit executing a search warrant from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

GPB has continued to respond to investigators' requests for information after receiving a subpoena last summer from the U.S. Attorney's Office for documents about the firm's "Waste Management fund in connection with an investigation" with a New York City office, according to a March 4 letter from GPB CEO David Gentile to investors.

The letter, obtained by Automotive News, also said the investigations are believed to center on "potential violations of general securities laws and applicable rules and regulations" of the New York City Business Integrity Commission. GPB also told investors in the letter that it received subpoenas in October from the New Jersey Bureau of Securities.

‘Red flags'

In September, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin announced an investigation of 63 independent broker-dealers over sales practices related to GPB's capital raising, saying in a statement that "recent activity within GPB raises red flags of potential problems."

Massachusetts' news release said GPB had recently halted raising new money and suspended redemptions to focus on its accounting and financial reporting. It also said GPB had missed deadlines to file financial statements with the SEC. A spokeswoman for Galvin's office confirmed the investigation is ongoing with no time frame for completion.

The SEC and New Jersey Bureau of Securities declined to comment, while the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a not-for-profit organization that seeks to protect investors and which reportedly has been investigating the company, also declined to comment. The FBI in New York did not return a call seeking comment.

In November, GPB said its accounting firm Crowe had resigned because of "perceived risks that Crowe determined fell outside of their internal risk tolerance parameters," according to a letter to investors obtained by Automotive News. Crowe did not respond to requests for comment. GPB hired EisnerAmper to replace Crowe.

GPB hasn't been audited since 2016, which slowed Prime Motor Group's February acquisition of Gallery Automotive Group, of Norwood, Mass., from Marubeni America Corp., according to Rosenberg. GPB funded that deal, he said.

Store divestitures

GPB's troubles mounted last year. In a Dec. 20 letter to investors obtained by Automotive News, GPB said it failed to meet performance expectations in 2018 and expected to have an intangible asset impairment charge — essentially writing down the value of its assets — on its audited financial statements. It also planned to divest underperforming stores this year, after already disposing of "certain underperforming assets, which will report a net loss from operations for the company for fiscal year 2018."

GPB said it would provide more detail on divestitures in forthcoming audited financial statements. In February, GPB sold two Pittsburgh-area Kenny Ross dealerships that it had held a majority interest in since 2017.

Some industry sources expect Prime Automotive is unlikely to buy many new stores as the investigations play out. Rosenberg told Automotive News in late March that Prime is negotiating to acquire a dealership in New England.

GPB rapidly grew its dealership portfolio from four stores in 2013 to more than 60 by the end of 2017, according to court documents.

Prime Automotive formed in fall 2017 through the combination of Rosenberg's Prime Motor Group and GPB Capital's Capstone Automotive Group. It now has 61 dealerships in eight states. That number will drop to 60 after the scheduled closing of a Prime store in Maine is completed, likely this week.

There are two units that carry the Prime name — Prime Automotive, the Westwood, Mass., umbrella company that includes all of GPB's majority-owned dealerships, and Prime Motor, the two dozen-plus dealerships in New England that are part of Prime Automotive and in which Rosenberg has a stake. GPB owns 76.25 percent of the Prime Motor stores, Rosenberg said. Rosenberg owns the remainder of those stores and oversees all Prime Automotive dealerships. He does not have ownership interest in the other Prime Automotive stores. GPB is the majority owner of those other dealerships, and some of the dealers who sold those stores to GPB retain an ownership stake.

Prime Automotive rose to No. 11 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S. ranked on 2018 new-vehicle retail sales. That was up two spots from a year earlier, when it surged 53 spots in the ranking in the wake of the Prime Motor-GPB deal. In 2018, Prime Automotive retailed 45,665 new vehicles and reported revenue of $3.29 billion.

Rosenberg grew up in the car business working alongside his father, Ira Rosenberg, who founded Ira Motor Group in Massachusetts. (Ira Rosenberg died March 28.) In 2000, the Rosenbergs sold Ira Motor Group to Group 1 Automotive Inc., of Houston, now the fourth-largest new-vehicle dealership group in the U.S.

David Rosenberg ran Group 1's platform in New England until 2006, when Abrams Capital founder David Abrams said he would sponsor a new dealership group led by Rosenberg. That group became Prime Motor. Abrams Capital sold its majority stake in Prime Motor to GPB in 2017.
GPB's foray into auto retail is part of a larger surge of outside investors entering the industry. In 2015, Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway bought Van Tuyl Group, the largest privately owned U.S. auto dealership group at the time, renaming it Berkshire Hathaway Automotive. The same year, Soros Fund Management, the family office of billionaire George Soros, invested in McLarty Automotive Group.

Barrage of lawsuits

The investigations come as GPB also has been embroiled in at least three lawsuits. Two of the firm's former co-directors of automotive retail, Jeffrey Lash and Patrick Dibre, both dealers before joining GPB, have been involved in separate lawsuits with the company over the last year and a half, alleging breach of contract.

Lash filed a lawsuit in New York federal court last year for at least $30 million, which he voluntarily withdrew a month later. Lash and his lawyer could not be reached for comment.

In July 2017, GPB filed a lawsuit against Dibre in New York state court alleging that he failed to follow through with auto dealership sales valued at $40 million. GPB sought for the court to order Dibre to list the four stores and that all proceeds would be paid to GPB. Dibre, in a counterclaim in March 2018, alleged GPB Capital's losses were "caused by a very complicated and manipulative Ponzi scheme." A Ponzi scheme is a form of fraud that pays existing investors with funds collected from new investors. Dibre sought more than $32 million in damages.

"We have maintained consistently that the fund could not pay out the monies at the rates that it was paying out," said Russell Shanks, Dibre's attorney, from Cyruli Shanks in New York.

In October, a judge ruled to dismiss most of GPB's claims against Dibre, but GPB is appealing. GPB is confident it will "achieve a favorable resolution," the firm's spokeswoman wrote in her email.

Investor fallout

In April 2018, GPB reduced the distribution rate it was paying investors from 8 to 4 percent a year and in November "temporarily suspended" any distribution, according to court documents in a Delaware lawsuit filed by a GPB investor against the firm.

Investors are seeking answers.

Merkin: GPB stopped paying.

In 2017, Kim Merkin, of Lafayette, Calif., invested $100,000 into GPB's automotive and waste management funds.

"All of a sudden, things start getting funny. They were paying me $330 a month steadily, which was a nice return," Merkin said. She expected an 8 percent return. "It's not guaranteed, but it was attractive enough," she said.

Merkin's payments stopped in December, she said, but GPB told her the halt was temporary.

In the Dec. 20 letter to investors, GPB said the distribution rate would change from consistent amounts to payments that would fluctuate based on company performance.

Filings to the SEC — the most recent dated May 2018 — show GPB's automotive fund since 2013 raised more than $622 million from more than 6,300 investors. It paid out $52 million-plus in sales commissions. Another GPB fund raised nearly $646 million from nearly 6,100 investors and paid commissions totaling nearly $48 million.

Scott Silver of Silver Law Group, with offices in New York and Florida, said he has filed an arbitration claim with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority against a broker-dealer on behalf of a client who invested $450,000 into GPB's automotive fund. He said he is working to file more claims for clients.
"My clients are mom and pop investors who were basically told that this was a company with a strong historical track record investing into automotive dealerships that would provide them with a good stream of income," Silver said. "And over the last six months, there's been a domino effect of stories coming out that have the clients really concerned."

Investors also have been told that their Schedule K-1 tax documents, which are issued for investment interests, won't be provided before the April 15 tax filing deadline, according to a March 20 GPB letter obtained by Automotive News.

Merkin called GPB's operations "sloppy" and "questionable."

"I'm pissed," she said. "I want my dough back."

