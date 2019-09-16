GPB Capital names Westfall interim CEO of Prime Automotive, removes Rosenberg

GPB Capital Holdings on Monday appointed Kevin Westfall, co-founder of online used-vehicle retailer Vroom and a former AutoNation Inc. executive, as interim CEO of Prime Automotive Group after removing David Rosenberg from the top spot. The move comes two months after Rosenberg sued GPB, which is embroiled in several regulatory investigations and lawsuits by investors.

The New York alternative asset management firm said Westfall, 63, will oversee Prime Automotive's 56 dealerships and continue as chairman of GPB Capital's automotive strategy.

GPB, in a news release, said Rosenberg has "been relieved of his duties." Rosenberg was not immediately available to comment.

Rosenberg filed a lawsuit July 19 in Massachusetts' Norfolk County Superior Court alleging GPB failed to make a July 1 payment of $5.9 million to him in "an act of retaliation" against his efforts to address fraudulent activity at the firm.

GPB has confirmed that the FBI and a New York City agency searched its offices in February and it faces inquiries by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which it said center on potential violations of securities law. Massachusetts also is investigating broker-dealers who worked with the company.

Prime ranks No. 11 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S. GPB is the majority owner of Prime Automotive Group and began investing in dealerships in 2013. Prime Automotive formed in October 2017 through the combination of Rosenberg's Prime Motor Group and GPB Capital's Capstone Automotive Group.

Westfall has more than 40 years of auto industry experience, including 16 years at AutoNation, the largest new-vehicle retailer in the U.S. There he was senior vice president of sales for seven years. Before that, Westfall founded and was president of BMW's captive finance arm BMW Financial Services, helping to grow the company from $700 million to $7.2 billion in assets over seven years. He also managed Chrysler Financial's retail lease portfolio and founded World Automotive Sales and Leasing.

"Kevin brings a wealth of automotive industry knowledge and management experience to the table," Jovan Sijan, senior managing director for GPB Capital, said in a statement. "The leadership Kevin has displayed in his time over the past several months as chairman has clearly demonstrated he is the right choice to guide the business."

Westfall, in a statement, called GPB Capital's automotive sector "a strong business with a great group of dealerships and tremendous talent."

He said he wants to continue to implement improvements.

"We will be working very hard in the coming weeks and months to drive superior execution, with a particular focus on unlocking value through cost management, marketing and F&I growth."

Prime Automotive has 56 dealerships across eight states, down from 61 earlier this year. GPB said the group is expected to generate about $3.2 billion in revenue this year.