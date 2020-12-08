GMC steers away from buyouts to non-EV dealers, exec says

GMC will not extend buyout offers to dealers who are reluctant to sell electric vehicles, GMC said Tuesday.

"We will not be going down a similar strategy as Cadillac," said Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC.

About 17 percent of Cadillac dealers accepted buyout offers last month, most ranging from $300,000 to upward of $500,000, as Cadillac plans for an all-electric lineup within the decade.

GMC's electrification rollout will take longer. About half of GMC dealers have agreed to sell the 2022 Hummer pickup and will update their facilities to sell and service electric vehicles, Aldred has said. Dealers who sell the Hummer must sign an optional participation agreement.

The Hummer is going through validation testing at General Motors' Milford Proving Grounds in Michigan and soon will head to northern Michigan for winter testing, Aldred said Tuesday.

GMC also is expected to build a utility, off-road-capable version of the Hummer pickup in 2023 or 2024, forecasters have said. GM plans to introduce at least 30 EVs globally through 2025, two-thirds of which will be available in North America.

Reservations for the first edition of the Hummer pickup, which will launch in fall 2021, filled up in only 10 minutes after the vehicle was unveiled in October.

For at least the next two years, GMC will allocate Hummer inventory based solely on customer orders and encourage standardized pricing. The brand also asserts the right to limit GMC dealers' interactions with Hummer buyers, according to a portion of the brand's "electric models participation agreement" shared with Automotive News by a dealer last month.