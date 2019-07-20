GM, FCA lead in minority dealer additions

General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles added more minority dealers last year than all other automakers, with each company achieving a net gain of 14, according to census data from the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers.

FCA, which had 177 minority-owned stores at the end of 2018, surpassed Ford Motor Co. and moved into the No. 2 spot behind GM's 278. Ford ranked No. 3 with 168.

Minority dealership numbers continued to rebound after falling during the Great Recession. There were 1,215 at the end of 2018, 28 more than a year earlier. That's about 40 percent more than the 873 in 2011, shortly after the economic downturn, but well below the peak of 1,805 in 2005.

Minority dealer ranks
GM and FCA gained the most minority-owned dealerships in 2018 vs. 2017. The 10 automakers with the most:
  Dealerships Net change
1. GM 278 14
2. FCA 177 14
3. Ford 168 – 2
4. Hyundai 83 – 2
5. Toyota 74 2
6. Nissan 61 4
7. Honda 60 0
8. Kia 51 2
9. VW 47 1
10. Subaru 30 – 3
Source: NAMAD

While the industry has seen ownership gains among Asians, Hispanics and Native Americans, African Americans have had a tougher time gaining momentum since the recession, NAMAD President Damon Lester said.

Since 2010, there have been net gains of 166 rooftops for Hispanics, 58 for Asians and 23 for Native Americans, while African American ownership has been stagnant at 269.

Last year, the Asian-owned count jumped by 17 stores, while Hispanics had a net gain of seven and Native American-owned dealerships increased by five. The number of African American-owned stores declined by one.

"All the other ethnic groups had increases, except for African American ones, and that still is the challenge that we've been addressing with all of the OEMs," Lester said. "What is the plan to increase the African American dealer count? And not to the standpoint of trying to take stores from others, but to look at that from a data standpoint. That is an issue when you see even in a 17-million plus SAAR, you are still seeing that category in a decline."

Lester commended the work Ford, GM, Toyota and Honda have done over the years to appoint minority candidates. Lester said he wants all automakers to commit to diversity.

"It doesn't mean it has to be a quota, but a commitment gives us something that we can hold everyone accountable [with], that is measurable," Lester said. "If they have a plan that's measurable, then it gives everyone something to look forward to."

GM said it's committed to adding more minority dealers in the coming years and helping them succeed.

"There is strength in diversity whether you're a 'maker' or a 'seller,' " Carlos Latour, GM's director of dealer diversity relations, said in a statement, "but it's especially true when your success depends on making a direct connection with customers and local communities."

FCA investment

FCA's roster of minority rooftops has increased by 64, or 57 percent, since 2010. The company has coached prospective dealers and provided capital to help them get in the door, said Bashar Cholagh, FCA's senior manager of market representation, dealer network diversity and technologies.

Chlolagh said FCA's mantra "is placing the right candidate in the right market under the right deal."

FCA is working to diversify through its Dealer Market Investment Program that it started last year. The program targets high performers who want to operate a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram or Alfa Romeo-Maserati store but may not have the funds to make it happen.

"Within the dealer network, we've implemented processes that leverage data to help understand where the minority communities reside. And then, obviously, we look to seek qualified minority candidates to represent us within those communities," Cholagh said. "Basically, what the data is telling us is when you take an operator that matches the ethnic demographic of the community they serve, they sell more vehicles. So it's just getting smarter with how we plan and building a bench of qualified candidates."

Photo

Cholagh: FCA offers coaching.

Stores see success

There are two stores in the investment program now: Northland Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, run by Ken Thomas and Eddie Hall III in suburban Detroit, and Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo in Van Nuys, Calif., owned by NBA star Russell Westbrook along with Bob Nouri and Pete Shave.

The Northland store sold 129 new vehicles in May, up from 58 the year earlier under previous ownership, and 49 used vehicles, up from 12. Hall said increased advertising, inventory expansion and a reputable name drove much of the improvement. The Alfa Romeo store has been a volume leader for the luxury brand.

FCA, through its partnerships with Chrysler Capital and Ally Financial, offers participants low-interest loans for up to 85 percent of the funds needed to cover a dealership's working capital and 95 percent of investments in real estate.

Cholagh said FCA assesses candidates for the program on their business and leadership acumen to see where they need additional coaching. Several candidates are under consideration now.

"The candidates come into the business, they own 100 percent of the entity, so they get all of the profit day one. They get to reap the benefits of their labor," he said. "All we do is back the loan to help enable them to get into the entity." 

Hannah Lutz contributed to this report.

