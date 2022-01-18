GM dealerships to get EV chargers from Blink in North America

The company added that it had already shipped chargers to some GM dealerships in the U.S. and has orders in hand to supply more in the coming months.

EV charging network and equipment company Blink Charging said on Tuesday it would supply EV chargers at General Motors dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.

Blink said it would collaborate with facility services provider ABM Industries to supply its IQ 200 Level 2 chargers to dealerships across North America. The press release didn't quantify how many units are being installed.

Level 2 charging can generally provide a vehicle with about 18-28 miles of range per hour and is widely found in places of employment and commercial establishments.

GM, which currently makes the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, has agressive plans to deliver several EVs across its four brands in the next years.

