GM, dealers collaborate in quest to boost profits

To reduce what it calls "waste" in dealerships' operations, GM has rolled out free tools that track incoming inventory, find areas where stores can make more money and suggest the fastest-moving inventory to order.

McCluskey: Profit projection tool “gives you the map to profitability” for your dealership

Cincinnati dealer Keith McCluskey paid $12.6 million for a neighboring strip mall so he can nearly double his service capacity. His service department already operates seven days a week, often staying open until 3 a.m.

So why did he buy 18 more acres? One of General Motors' latest tools showed that an expansion could add $4.5 million to his annual fixed-operations profit.

"The only way you can get there for us was by hiring 20 to 25 additional technicians. We simply didn't have hours or room to do that," the CEO of McCluskey Chevrolet said. "A $4.5 million increase in net profit more than justified the real estate investment."

Related Article
Throughput recovers at U.S. dealerships last year
GM's dealer tools

VINView: Tracks vehicles in real time from plant to dealership

Focused ordering: Suggests the fastest-selling vehicle options for dealer orders
Profit projection: Compares dealer profits in key areas, provides guidance on ways to improve

McCluskey's new 250,000-square-foot service center is slated to open in late 2023. He'll go from 68 technicians today to 120, and he plans to build a bigger showroom.

GM's profit projection tool, launched last year, is one example of how the automaker is working with dealers to streamline their operations. In October 2020, as GM dealers panicked over the future of electric vehicle allocations, GM President Mark Reuss bluntly said that for dealers to be competitive, they had to eliminate "waste" from their operations.

Free tools rolled out since then allow dealers to track incoming inventory in real time, give an analysis of profit areas dealers can improve and suggest the fastest-moving inventory to order. GM also is rethinking how dealers stock models, starting with EVs, a change that could help the company boost its own profits long term.

While dealers often have resented when automakers get too involved with their businesses, GM retailers say they are seeing benefits.

"They are looking for ways to be most efficient and to use some of the mountains of data they have to make it better for them and the dealers," said Scott Nienow, dealer principal of Lewiston Auto in Minnesota.

Nienow, whose Chevrolet-Buick dealership has used GM's VINView tool to track vehicles in transit over the past year, hopes such tools won't lead to GM instructing dealers on how to run their businesses. Sharing information benefits both GM and dealers, he said.

Profit opportunity

Gone are the days when GM just built a vehicle and dealers just sold it. Today's market calls for more collaboration, said Kurt McNeil, GM's vice president of U.S. sales operations.

Reuss: Need to be competitive

"We have to provide better information and better tools to our dealers," he told Automotive News. "If we can provide great information to help them run better businesses and not charge them, I don't know what is better than that."

The tool to help dealers recognize their profit potential was McCluskey's vision. It gives a one-page, interactive analysis that compares a dealer's performance with other GM stores' in five key categories. The other dealers' data is anonymous. If dealers want to improve profits in a specific area, they enter their target percentile, and the tool will recalculate their profitability.

Improvements "don't happen on their own, but this gives you the map to profitability you want to drive at your dealership," McCluskey said.

An inventory lesson

GM has continued to refine VINView since its launch in late 2020, McNeil said. It updates dealers as a vehicle leaves the plant and travels to the dealership.

Nienow had told customers over the years that dealers didn't have a FedEx-level of tracking insight on vehicles. With VINView's minute-by-minute updates, "you can sell more confidently on your incoming units if you know they have shipped already," he said.

The tool has become more important as the pandemic and global microchip shortage sapped inventories. Customers often call asking for updates, said Pete Donohoo, co-owner of Donohoo Chevrolet in Fort Payne, Ala.

"Customers are used to an environment where, at worst, [the vehicle] is a few days away. It's normally on the lot," he said.

LaFontaine Automotive Group, which participated in an early pilot of VINView, has 40 sales associates across its six GM stores in Michigan who are typically tracking a combined 2,000 in-transit vehicles at any one time.

"The best part about this is … all of my salespeople can do it themselves," said Ryan Hutchings, inventory manager for the group's GM stores.

LaFontaine also can give shoppers a specific answer, instead of just a broad window, on when a desired vehicle will arrive.

The tool is one reason GM executives think dealers won't need as much inventory in the future.

"Because it allows us to operate leaner as an OEM, it allows the dealers to operate leaner," McNeil said.

Dealers always will have some level of inventory, GM executives say, but how much remains in question. By year end, Chevy plans to hold some Bolt EV and EUVs at regional hubs that dealers can pull from, said Steve Hill, vice president of Chevy, though the fastest-selling Bolts would be on dealers' lots.

GM is still developing an allocation plan for the regional lots, McNeil said.

"We're going to start that heavy with EVs — Bolt and Bolt EUV — and then branch it out because we think there is a lot of opportunity there," he said.

GM has yet to explain the details, but dealers say as long as allocation is fair, there's upside in a normal market to holding some vehicles off-site but nearby.

"A year or two from now, it's probably going to be a great thing," said Robert Simmons, executive general manager for LaFontaine's GM dealerships. "Right now, we want everything we can get."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
See how megadeals in 2021 shake up Automotive News' list of top 150 groups
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GHOSTSUIT-MAIN_i.jpg
‘Ordinary' car dealer becomes movie superhero
Throughput recovers at U.S. dealerships last year
Throughput recovers at U.S. dealerships last year
TOP150DEALERSHIP_GROUP-MAIN_i.jpg
See how megadeals in 2021 shake up Automotive News' list of top 150 groups
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-28-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive