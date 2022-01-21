Gee Automotive adds Chevy, Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram and Ford dealerships

Gee Automotive President Jeff Jackson described Hillsboro, west of Portland, as a growing submarket and noted that the group retained all of the stores' employees.

"We have 14 other dealerships in the greater Portland area," Jackson told Automotive News. "We're looking to expand the business. It was a natural fit where we can kind of bring it under the Tonkin platform of dealerships. Everything in Portland is branded under Tonkin. There's some synergies there with our existing dealerships."

In 2017, Gee Automotive bought 13 dealerships in the Portland area from Ron Tonkin Family of Dealerships.

While Gee Automotive already had each of the domestic brands in its portfolio, Jackson noted that Tonkin Hillsboro Ford is its first Ford dealership in the Portland market.

Dick's Auto Group owned the Chevrolet store for less than a year. Inukai-Cuffee and Inukai bought Bruce Chevrolet from longtime owner Bruce Patchett in April.