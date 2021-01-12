Ga. car salesman loses job days after Capitol invasion

A car salesman has been let go from the Vaden Nissan dealership in Savannah, Ga., days after reportedly participating in the invasion of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Dominic Box is no longer employed by Vaden Automotive, the group confirmed in an emailed statement to Automotive News. "We are no longer affiliated with him in any way and we are not at liberty to discuss employment matters," Jane Vaden Thacher, the group's president, said in the statement.

Attempts to reach Box for comment on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Box, who is in his early 30s, declined to speak with the Current, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization in Georgia, when reached by phone Saturday.

"I hope you understand," he said before hanging up.

Box's firing was reported Sunday by the Current. The separation reportedly came after complaints poured into the Nissan dealership as well as Nissan's corporate office over Box's apparent involvement in events that unfolded at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and left at least five people dead.

Last week, Box, who has a history of vocal support for conspiracy theories, posted several live videos to Facebook, including one in which he walked through throngs of President Donald Trump's supporters, saying, "Civilians are breaking into Congress, is what they're saying. We need to get up there," and at one point he briefly turned the camera on himself.

Local ABC affiliate WJCL reported that social media posts showed Box was among people who had stormed the Capitol building.

Box was participating in a rally intended to protest a stolen presidential election, a claim that has been repeated with incendiary language by Trump, despite being debunked by election observers, U.S. courts, federal agencies and prominent Republicans, including Trump's former attorney general.

In addition to the day's violence, the riot temporarily delayed the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

The Justice Department and the FBI are pursuing more than 150 suspects for prosecution, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

The fallout from last week's events has spread far and wide, including into the automotive industry, with major companies such as Ford Motor Co. temporarily suspending donations to lawmakers of both parties.

The National Automobile Dealers Association, American Bankers Association and other business groups said they are evaluating political contributions after last week's events.