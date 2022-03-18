Fund seeks car dealer investors for tech

Much of the new technology on the market today aims to help dealerships sell or acquire more vehicles, grow market share or spend marketing dollars more efficiently, Greenfield said. But he said he believes new companies will emerge over the next five years that will help dealerships cut costs from their businesses. That will be particularly important as record dealership profitability during the coronavirus pandemic and inventory shortage eventually returns to an era of increasing margin compression — and that could be one area of focus for DealerFund.

"There needs to be a wave of new technologies that come out that spend time at dealerships and, with a fresh set of eyes, say what roles need to take place and how do we make those roles more efficient?" Greenfield said.

"No offense to anybody, but we don't need a new [customer relationship management tool]. We don't need a new [dealership management system]. And we don't need a new dealer website or digital retailing tool. That's been done. But let's go — like we're hoping to do — spend time with dealers understanding what the biggest friction points are."

Examples could include technology that reduces the need for employees to manually scan documents, he said, or that audits in real time that a customer has provided every required signature for a vehicle purchase to proceed to the next step.