FTC data breach deal sets precedent

DealerBuilt is required to implement measures in accordance with the Safeguards Rule and is prohibited from handling consumer data in any capacity until a security program is designed and implemented. The settlement also requires the company to obtain third-party assessments of its security program every two years.

The FTC does not have authority to seek monetary penalties for an initial violation, but if the company violates the settlement, the commission could seek civil penalties of up to $42,350 per violation.

The FTC alleges in its proposed consent order with DealerBuilt that the data the company had collected was stored and transmitted in clear text, in violation of the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, which requires financial institutions to ensure the security and confidentiality of sensitive customer information.

The FTC also alleged that DealerBuilt stored data without access controls or authentication protections, which is necessary under the rule.

"The settlement with DealerBuilt imposes more specific security requirements and requires company executives to take more responsibility for order compliance, while also strengthening the third party assessor's accountability and providing the FTC with additional tools for oversight," FTC Chairman Joe Simons said in the statement last week.

In addition to the external storage device that was hacked, the FTC outlines other areas where DealerBuilt allegedly failed to protect consumer information.

Additionally, the FTC alleges DealerBuilt never conducted vulnerability or penetration testing; drafted, implemented or maintained a written security policy; or provided training for employees.

This is not the first time DealerBuilt has had to atone for the 2016 breach. Last year, the company settled with the New Jersey attorney general's office, agreeing to an $80,784 settlement. According to the consent order filed May 21, 2018, the office said at least four New Jersey dealerships were impacted by the breach, with the information of at least 2,471 New Jersey residents accessed.

DealerBuilt sent letters to affected customers in January 2017, in accordance with the New Jersey Identity Theft Prevention Act, according to the consent order. It is unclear if consumers in other states were notified of the breach.