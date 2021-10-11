Fowler, Young Automotive and El Toro among dealership buyers in 4 acquisitions

Four dealership groups or partners purchased dealerships in the third and fourth quarters in Colorado, Utah, Texas and New Jersey in separate transactions. Two of the deals involved standalone Jeep stores.

Here's a look at the deals involving domestic, import and luxury stores.

Standalone Jeep store addition

Fowler Holding Co. of Norman, Okla., the parent company of Fowler Automotive Group, has added its ninth dealership — a rare standalone Jeep store.

Fowler on Oct. 1 bought Pollard Jeep of Boulder in Colorado from Doug Pollard of Pollard Friendly Motor Co.

The dealership has been renamed Fowler Jeep of Boulder.

"After living in Boulder briefly 20 years ago, I have always known this is a community I wanted to represent," Jonathan Fowler, president of Fowler Holding, said in an email to Automotive News. "To have the chance to do that with an iconic American and Colorado brand like Jeep was a match made in Rocky Mountain heaven."

Pollard Jeep was established in 1969, and Doug Pollard was a second-generation owner. On Jan. 1, there were just 15 standalone Jeep dealerships in the U.S., according to Automotive News' annual dealership census.

Fowler has eight other dealerships in Oklahoma and Colorado.

Hugh Morris of Dealer Support Network represented the buyer in the transaction.