Former Sonic CEO Scott Smith to get $6M payout

Sonic Automotive Inc. co-founder Scott Smith, who stepped down as CEO last fall, has resigned from the company and is in line to receive a $6 million payout, according to a regulatory filing late Friday.

Sonic said it reached an agreement with Smith that was effective Feb. 28. In exchange for Smith's release of claims against the company, and various other contractual agreements, the company will pay him a lump-sum $6 million severance. Smith, who worked for Sonic more than 20 years, also could be eligible for a performance-based cash bonus through the company's 2018 incentive plan, plus other stock awards.

Smith, who had led the nation's fifth-largest U.S. auto dealership group for three years as CEO, stepped down in September, and his brother, David Smith, took over as CEO. Scott Smith, who also resigned from the board, told Automotive News in the fall that nothing happened at the company to prompt his decision to step down, but instead he wanted to spend more time with his wife and three children.

He planned to maintain his office at headquarters and lead projects. He said then that he had no plans to retire or pursue any external projects outside of Sonic. He could not be reached for comment Friday.

Last month, Sonic said it had cut more than 6 percent of its corporate and regional staffs in the first quarter and was eliminating a number of projects to focus on its EchoPark standalone used-vehicle stores and its core business.

Sonic, of Charlotte, N.C., ranks No. 5 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 133,728 new vehicles in 2017.