Former Chevy dealership salesman accused of robbing customer of $200,000 arrested in Texas

FBI agents in Texas arrested the former car salesman accused of kidnapping and robbing a disabled customer in Tennessee this month.

Cedar Hill, Texas, Police Chief Ely Reyes told Automotive News on Tuesday that local police were contacted by agents with the Dallas office of the FBI to assist in apprehending Daniel Bryant.

Reyes said Bryant was at a Fairfield Inn and Suites. He voluntarily exited the hotel and was taken into custody without incident.

Cedar Hill officers transported him to the DeSoto city jail for booking, Reyes said.D

Photo

A criminal complaint filed against Bryant on Monday in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Tennessee listed kidnapping, bank robbery and extortion charges.

allas County Jail officials told Automotive News that Bryant was held overnight and was released to the FBI on Tuesday morning.

A criminal complaint filed Monday in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Tennessee listed kidnapping, bank robbery and extortion charges. It was unclear whether Bryant will face additional state or federal charges and when or where Bryant would be formally arraigned.

"The Chattanooga Police Department is grateful for the assistance we received from the FBI and Cedar Hill, TX Police Department in the apprehension of kidnapping suspect, Daniel Bryant. As a result of their collaboration, a dangerous man is now in custody," the Chattanooga Police Department said in a statement.

According to federal documents, Bryant, who worked at Mountain View Chevrolet in Chattanooga, kidnapped a disabled man, taking nearly $200,000 from his accounts.

The man, whose leg is amputated and who is paralyzed on one side from a work accident, told officers that he had been taken against his will April 1 and forced to withdraw the money.

The documents also say Bryant threatened to kill the man and forced him to smoke crack cocaine.

An earlier statement from Mountain View Chevrolet said Bryant was terminated and that the dealership was cooperating with the investigation.

"The dealership was not involved in, or even aware of, any alleged attempt on the part of Mr. Bryant to defraud a customer of our business," the statement said.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive