Ford's ‘Electric University' to train dealers in all things EV

While the details haven't been settled, Hovik said the program likely would include in-person classes covering everything from an EV's performance capabilities vs. internal combustion vehicles to ancillary ownership benefits such as mobile power generation.

The idea, Hovik said, was partly inspired by the early popularity of Ford's Bronco Off-Roadeos, four locations around the country where new Bronco owners can go to learn how to drive properly on various kinds of terrain. Before the programs opened to customers late last year, Ford hosted dealers at the Off-Roadeo outside Austin, Texas, so they could take turns behind the wheel.

Hovik said the company and council realized they needed something similar given Ford's lofty EV sales goals and the intense competition in the space.

"We absolutely are going to have to do a phenomenal job to get all of our people up to speed to deliver the world-class experience we do," Hovik said. "We just need to get a little smarter when it comes to electric."

A Ford spokeswoman declined to comment on the program, saying specifics were not yet finalized.