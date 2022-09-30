Ford, Subaru, Hyundai and GM dealerships trade hands in 4 deals

Four transactions involved Ford, Subaru, Hyundai and GM dealerships in California, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.

Four dealership groups, including two of the largest in the country, expanded their holdings with acquisitions in the second and third quarters.

Here's a look at the deals involving import and domestic stores in California, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.

Two deals involved groups ranked on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups.

New market for Price Simms

Price Simms Family Dealerships of Larkspur, Calif., north of San Francisco, entered Sacramento, Calif., with the purchase of two Ford dealerships last month.

Price Simms on Aug. 31 bought Downtown Ford and Harrold Ford from Victory Automotive Group. The dealerships are about 5 miles apart.

"We're generally very high on Ford Motor Co.," Price Simms CEO Adam Simms told Automotive News. "And we're looking to expand into the Sacramento market. The seller contacted me and asked me if I'd be interested in considering the opportunity. I said, 'Absolutely.' We came to terms, and so we're pretty excited about the opportunity."

Price Simms is keeping Harrold Ford as a traditional sales and service dealership and renamed it Downtown Ford Sacramento.

Simms said the other acquired dealership, renamed Downtown Ford Commercial Center, is now selling and servicing commercial and fleet vehicles. He said the group is in the planning stages to turn the facility into what he called a Ford Pro Elite service center.

Ford has said Pro Elite centers, which are part of the dealer network, will require new facilities and investment. Larger service bays and mobile service capability are some of the aspects that make a center Elite, the automaker has said.

Price Simms also has a Ford-Lincoln dealership in Fairfield, Calif.

Simms said the purchase was the group's first acquisition since 2019, when he said Price Simms bought two dealerships that sell ultraluxury brands in Walnut Creek and Los Gatos, Calif.

Price Simms ranks No. 85 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 11,878 new vehicles in 2021.

The Downtown Ford and Harrold Ford sales were Victory Automotive's first divestitures since the group sold Ocean Honda of North Hollywood, north of Los Angeles, in June, Rodger Olson, the group's COO, confirmed to Automotive News in an email.

In two separate May transactions, Victory Automotive sold Honda dealerships in Alabama and New York. Victory Automotive also has acquired stores in California and Ohio this year.

Victory Automotive, of Canton, Mich., ranks No. 14 on the top 150 dealership groups list, retailing 36,958 new vehicles in 2021.

Dealership Buy-SellDealership Buy-Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements.

Sutherlin Automotive adds 12th dealership, enters new state

Sutherlin Automotive Group expanded into a third state and bought its first Subaru dealership with its Sept. 14 purchase of Earl Duff Subaru from Tim Duff in Kingston, Tenn., according to Sutherlin CEO Brett Sutherlin.

Sutherlin Automotive of Buford, Ga., now owns 12 dealerships selling six brands: Nissan, Mitsubishi, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Genesis and Subaru. The family-owned auto retailer operates dealerships in Florida, Georgia and now Tennessee. Kingston is west of Knoxville.

The Tennessee dealership, which recently relocated to a new facility, was renamed Sutherlin Subaru.

"We're excited to bring new manufacturers into the Sutherlin Automotive Group," Sutherlin said in a statement. "This is just the first step in expanding the Sutherlin brand across the Southeast."

Tim Duff took over the dealership from his late father, Earl Duff. Duff, in a statement, said he sold the dealership because he wanted to pursue other things and didn't have a succession plan.

The Subaru acquisition follows Sutherlin's June purchase of Genesis of Fort Myers, its second dealership in Fort Myers, Fla.

Sutherlin, in an email to Automotive News, said his group is building a Hyundai store in Gainesville, Ga., and a Mitsubishi outlet at the Mall of Georgia in Buford, both new, open-point dealerships.

George Chaconas, the Southeast partner of Performance Brokerage Services, an Irvine, Calif., buy-sell firm, facilitated the Sutherlin-Duff transaction.

Sutherlin Automotive ranks No. 108 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 9,261 new vehicles in 2021.

Clay Cooley adds Hyundai store

Dealer Clay Cooley added to his dealership group's presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas, with the June 27 addition of his third Hyundai dealership, one of more than 10 dealerships in his portfolio, according to DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company, which facilitated the transaction.

"It's a strategic acquisition," George Pero, vice president of sales for DCG Acquisitions, said in a phone interview. Pero along with Brian O'Malley, a managing director with the company, worked on the transaction.

"Pretty much all their dealerships are within driving distance," Pero said of Clay Cooley Auto Group of Irving, Texas. "This purchase expands their existing footprint."

In November, the Clay Cooley group bought a standalone Cadillac dealership in Garland, Texas.

The recent acquisition, formerly known as Bob Stallings Hyundai in Dallas, was renamed Clay Cooley Hyundai of Dallas.

The dealership is a past Automotive News Best Dealerships To Work For winner. The seller was dealer Bob Stallings. In a phone interview, Stallings confirmed he was the seller, through a corporate entity he controls.

"It wasn't particularly for sale. But Cooley made a very compelling offer," Stallings said. "As a business person, even though I was emotionally attached to the dealership, I thought it was a good bid."

Stallings, also a former auto insurance company executive, said he doesn't own any other dealerships, but he would like to get back into auto retail in the future.

"I like the car business and I intend to be in it again, although I feel like I will wait until it's more rational pricing," he said.

Heritage Auto Group expands in Wyoming

Heritage Auto Group on Aug. 16 bought two dealerships in southwest Wyoming, E & L Motors, a Chevrolet-Buick-GMC store, and Frontier Ford, from brothers Vince and Tony Tomassi. That's according to Jon Weese, CEO of Heritage Auto.

The purchase of the Diamondville, Wyo., stores brings Heritage Auto up to seven stores, including two Ford dealerships, two General Motors dealerships, two Stellantis dealerships and one dual Ford-Stellantis store. All of the group's dealerships are in northern Utah or southwestern Wyoming.

The stores were the Tomassi brothers' only new-vehicle dealerships, Weese said.

The two stores were renamed Heritage Chevrolet-Buick-GMC of Diamondville and Heritage Ford of Diamondville.

Weese told Automotive News that the purchase made sense given his group's focus on serving rural communities.

"Our specialty is in rural areas, smaller markets — more community-oriented, family-oriented," Weese said. "[I] just felt like it fit our model."

Weese and Heritage in November 2021 expanded into Wyoming, buying a Chevrolet dealership in Evanston.

As for the Tomassis' decision to sell, Weese said that the brothers wanted to focus on other things.

"They've been involved in the business their whole lives, but really it's what's next for them," Weese said, adding that includes time with family and grandchildren.

In addition, the Tomassis will be focusing on a restaurant they own nearby, Weese confirmed, even if it's open just Thursday nights.

Weese hopes to capitalize on the rapidly developing digitalization of dealerships. He said it's part of the reason he continues to buy dealerships, regardless of brand.

"[The] plan is to continue to grow and enhance those businesses, changing along with the times and continuing to serve those smaller communities," Weese said. "You're really not locked down to the location anymore. Especially in today's market, when you have product, you'll sell it."

John Mecham and Johnny Mecham, Rocky Mountain partners for Performance Brokerage Services, an Irvine, Calif. buy-sell firm, facilitated the transaction.

