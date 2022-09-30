Ford, Subaru, Hyundai and GM dealerships trade hands in 4 deals

Four dealership groups, including two of the largest in the country, expanded their holdings with acquisitions in the second and third quarters.

Here's a look at the deals involving import and domestic stores in California, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.

Two deals involved groups ranked on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups.

New market for Price Simms

Price Simms Family Dealerships of Larkspur, Calif., north of San Francisco, entered Sacramento, Calif., with the purchase of two Ford dealerships last month.

Price Simms on Aug. 31 bought Downtown Ford and Harrold Ford from Victory Automotive Group. The dealerships are about 5 miles apart.

"We're generally very high on Ford Motor Co.," Price Simms CEO Adam Simms told Automotive News. "And we're looking to expand into the Sacramento market. The seller contacted me and asked me if I'd be interested in considering the opportunity. I said, 'Absolutely.' We came to terms, and so we're pretty excited about the opportunity."

Price Simms is keeping Harrold Ford as a traditional sales and service dealership and renamed it Downtown Ford Sacramento.

Simms said the other acquired dealership, renamed Downtown Ford Commercial Center, is now selling and servicing commercial and fleet vehicles. He said the group is in the planning stages to turn the facility into what he called a Ford Pro Elite service center.

Ford has said Pro Elite centers, which are part of the dealer network, will require new facilities and investment. Larger service bays and mobile service capability are some of the aspects that make a center Elite, the automaker has said.

Price Simms also has a Ford-Lincoln dealership in Fairfield, Calif.

Simms said the purchase was the group's first acquisition since 2019, when he said Price Simms bought two dealerships that sell ultraluxury brands in Walnut Creek and Los Gatos, Calif.

Price Simms ranks No. 85 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 11,878 new vehicles in 2021.

The Downtown Ford and Harrold Ford sales were Victory Automotive's first divestitures since the group sold Ocean Honda of North Hollywood, north of Los Angeles, in June, Rodger Olson, the group's COO, confirmed to Automotive News in an email.

In two separate May transactions, Victory Automotive sold Honda dealerships in Alabama and New York. Victory Automotive also has acquired stores in California and Ohio this year.

Victory Automotive, of Canton, Mich., ranks No. 14 on the top 150 dealership groups list, retailing 36,958 new vehicles in 2021.