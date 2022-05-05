Ford, Nissan dealerships sell in four states

William Attrachi has purchased Velde Ford in Pekin, Ill., as the foundation for a new dealership group, according to Dealer Solutions Mergers and Acquisitions, which represented the seller in the transaction. Jennifer Rafael of the firm's Chicago office was the broker.

Tim Saurs, owner of Velde Ford, told Automotive News that he retired from vehicle sales after the March 4 closing.

"I was doing it for 43 years and I was ready," Saurs said.

The store's nearly 35 employees were retained following the sale and the dealership was renamed Gallery Ford Pekin.

Attrachi said he and his business partner are looking for further opportunities to expand. Attrachi would not disclose the name of his partner or further details about their business, citing a nondisclosure agreement. Their new group, Zak Automotive Group, is looking to expand near Pekin and surrounding areas in Illinois.

"We're looking at domestic brands and some imports that fall under the same rooftop," said Attrachi, the group's CEO.

The sale also included a body shop and a separate used-vehicle-only center, which Attrachi said is large enough for about 250 vehicles.

"We're hiring new people, adding salespeople, [a] service director, parts director," he said. "The body shop wasn't being used during the pandemic, so we're in the process of reopening that."