Ford, Nissan dealerships sell in four states

Krause Auto Group of Alpharetta, Ga., north of Atlanta, in March bought its 13th dealership, the former Clinton Family Ford, in Rock Hill, S.C.
The dealership, purchased on March 28 from Jim Clinton and the Clinton family, was renamed Rock Hill Ford. Rock Hill is south of Charlotte, N.C., just across the border into South Carolina.
Clinton plans to retire, Krause Auto dealer principal Vernon Krause said. Clinton Family Ford was Clinton's only dealership, he said.
The Rock Hill Ford store helps diversify the Krause group's brand mix and its geographic footprint, Krause said.
Krause Auto already had a presence in South Carolina. It also has dealerships in North Carolina, Florida and Georgia, Krause said.
His son, Zack Krause, is co-COO of the group. Business partner Dan Parks is the other co-COO, Vernon Krause said in a phone interview. Parks owns a stake in seven of the group's stores, including the newest one, Vernon Krause said.
The group sells Ford, Lincoln, Hyundai, Genesis, BMW, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Lotus, McLaren, and Koenigsegg vehicles, the dealer said.
Krause said before the purchase, the Ford dealership was selling an average of about 60 vehicles per month, new and used combined, and he's hoping to boost that.
Krause Auto ranks No. 81 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 12,507 new vehicles in 2021.