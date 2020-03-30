Ford mobile units to help health care workers

When the lab called inquiring how to quickly service their vehicles, dealer principal Bill Knight gathered two technicians and two service managers and drove to the lab's offices.

The crew was able to change oil, rotate tires and swap in new air filters on all eight EcoSports in about three hours on a Saturday, while taking precautions with gloves, goggles and disinfecting materials as they were working on the vehicles.

"This is what we're here for," Knight told Automotive News. "The van really added a lot of energy to the team when we realized we could do something to help. It really gave us purpose."

Knight said he's extended the offer to local doctors and nurses, making them aware they can schedule appointments to have their vehicles serviced in hospital parking lots. He said the work on the EcoSports was covered under a Ford Protect warranty, but he planned to waive convenience fees for those in the medical community. "We're not looking for this to be a profit center," he said. "We're looking for it to be a service."

Two Rivers Ford in Mount Juliet, Tenn., which received a mobile service van in mid-February, has seen an uptick in the number of customers calling to have repairs done at their homes as they practice social distancing. "We had no idea what an asset it would be, not only to our company but to the community," said Tammy Jacobs, the dealership's marketing manager.

Even before the virus outbreak, Two Rivers was working to offer more convenient ways to sell and service new vehicles, Jacobs said. A tornado struck the region, causing a number of customers to need repairs or new vehicles. "We've always tried to be the most convenient dealership to do business with," she said. "We've seen hard times and we smile through them, keep a positive attitude and do whatever we can for our community. That's served us well so far."