Ford, GM, Audi, VW and Mitsubishi dealerships trade hands in 4 states

Corwin Automotive Group of Fargo, N.D., is continuing its growth, in April buying a Buick-GMC-Cadillac dealership in Nevada.
Corwin Automotive on April 12 purchased Reno Buick-GMC-Cadillac from Arne Hoel and Ken Schofield, according to National Business Brokers, a buy-sell firm in Irvine, Calif. The firm's Brady Schmidt and Gary Mull handled the transaction.
The buyer renamed the dealership Corwin Buick-GMC-Cadillac Reno.
The Corwin group already had a presence in the city. In 2020, it bought Jones West Ford in Reno.
"We're always looking to expand in current markets we're in," Corwin Automotive CFO Dan Wilson told Automotive News, adding that Reno is a good car market.
Corwin Automotive also has been growing in other states. In March, it acquired a pair of Toyota stores in Colorado Springs and Boulder, Colo., from public auto retailer Asbury Automotive Group Inc. In December, Corwin Automotive and Jeff McConville bought Republic Ford-Lincoln in Missouri. And in October, the group bought Gus Johnson Ford in Spokane Valley, Wash.
Corwin has 17 franchised dealerships across eight states, Wilson said. In addition to Nevada, Colorado, Missouri and Washington, the group also has dealerships in North Dakota, Nebraska, Montana and Idaho.