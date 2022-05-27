Ford, GM, Audi, VW and Mitsubishi dealerships trade hands in 4 states

Lou Fusz Automotive Network acquired its second Ford dealership with a purchase this month.

Lou Fusz Automotive Network, of St. Louis, on May 10 bought Tri Ford Inc. in Highland, Ill., from Monica Rehkemper.

The dealership was renamed Lou Fusz Ford of Highland. Highland is northeast of St. Louis.

Randy Fusz, the group's CEO, said the Ford acquisition follows the group buying a powersports store, also in Illinois, about six months ago.

It had been more than 20 years since the group's last new-vehicle dealership acquisition, Fusz estimated. But the group, which Fusz runs with his four siblings, is looking to expand.

The group has 10 franchised rooftops and two used-vehicle dealerships in the greater St. Louis market, according to its website.

"We are actively looking," Fusz told Automotive News. "My brothers and I feel, for us, kind of doubling our footprint in the next 10 years is our goal."