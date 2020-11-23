Ford dealers see future of used sales

In what would normally be a large gathering at a swanky Las Vegas hotel, Ford Motor Co. used its annual dealer meeting — conducted virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic — to show retailers how it plans to help them capture more used-vehicle sales.

Among the video presentations viewed by roughly 8,000 dealership employees, Ford executives detailed a new online platform and brand called Ford Blue Advantage that it plans to roll out early next year.

While details have yet to be worked out, executives say the site will allow dealers to see the entire network's used inventory, and it will feature guaranteed pricing and delivery. It also will have a "new certified pre-owned product," according to Mark LaNeve, Ford's director of U.S. marketing, sales and service.

"We think using digital technology and the scale of our dealers, we're going to capture a greater share of that business," he said. "The used-car part of the business is critically important to our dealers. It's a huge source of their profitability."

LaNeve said the automaker is launching its own brand because roughly 3 million used Fords are sold each year, with the company's dealers accounting for roughly one-third of those transactions. Ford executives would like to see that proportion rise.

So too would Brian Frania, general manager of LaFontaine Ford of Lansing in Michigan. He thinks the new platform would "absolutely" help his store make more money in that part of the business.

"No matter what happens with new product, we always have used vehicles and service work," he said. "It's literally the No. 1 focus of the LaFontaine auto group."

Frania said he liked the digital format of the meeting, especially because he could rewatch some segments and pick up new details he may have missed the first time. He was impressed with a presentation by CEO Jim Farley, his first to dealers since taking over from Jim Hackett in early October.

"I've been to a lot of dealer meetings," Frania said. "I don't know that I've ever walked away more excited."

‘Growth mode'

In addition to announcing the used-vehicle platform, Ford used the three-day virtual meeting to give dealers information about upcoming products, commercial vehicle plans and the company's growing accessories business.

Ford also told dealers it would expand its FordPass Rewards program by creating three membership tiers, mimicking loyalty programs from other retail industries.

"The main message is: We're headed into growth mode," LaNeve said.

Executive Chairman Bill Ford also spoke, as did Kumar Galhotra, president of the Americas and international markets group.

Aside from already-revealed vehicles such as the Bronco and Mustang Mach-E, dealers did not get a glimpse of any upcoming products. Executives made a vague reference to an upcoming affordable vehicle, which Automotive News has reported will be a compact pickup. Some dealers saw the truck in February at an in-person meeting, before the virus put an end to most large gatherings.

Improved mood

Still, dealers say the mood last week was starkly different from two years ago, when they gathered in Vegas amid unease and concern over the company's direction under Hackett. Ford executives used that meeting to show off a new ad campaign and vowed to give dealers products to replace the outgoing sedans they planned to cut.

Richard Bazzy, owner of Shults Ford-Lincoln in Pittsburgh, said he was among the dealers upset with Ford's decision to cut sedans but has warmed to the idea after seeing the Bronco, Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E.

He said he was impressed with Farley's presentation, noting that he vowed to work on improving quality issues and other problems and implored dealers to simply "take care of" customers. He said the executives presented clear plans and guidance to their retail network about where the company is headed.

"I remember them using scary terms like electrification and mobility and not really understanding what that space was about," he said. "As I go forward now, the dot points start to connect, and it's not quite so scary. Now, I'm really looking forward to the future."

