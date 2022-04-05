Ford, Chevy and Chevy-Buick dealerships sell in Q1 acquisitions

#1 Cochran Automotive made its first acquisition in more than three years, CEO Rob Cochran confirmed, when it bought a Ford dealership in late March.

#1 Cochran, of Monroeville, Pa., on March 23 bought Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa., north of Pittsburgh, from Cathy Glasgow.

"After much consideration, I felt it was time to pass the torch," Glasgow said in a statement.

The dealership was renamed #1 Cochran Ford of Butler County. It's the second Ford dealership for the group. #1 Cochran is planning to build a new Ford showroom and service center for the dealership within two years.

"As Ford continues to ramp up its EV and traditional engine businesses, we plan to give customers a best-in-class buying and ownership experience from an all-new, leading-edge facility," Rob Cochran said in a statement.

In early 2019, #1 Cochran bought two Kenny Ross Automotive Group dealerships, Chevrolet and Nissan stores in Zelienople, Pa., from GPB Capital Holdings, a New York alternative asset management firm.

#1 Cochran ranks no. 61 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 14,195 new-vehicles in 2021.