Ford, Bentley and Stellantis dealerships sold in 4 states

Four dealerships, including an exclusive Bentley dealership, changed hands in single-store transactions in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022.

Here's a look at the deals involving domestic and ultraluxury brand dealerships in South Carolina, Florida, Indiana and Virginia.

Hudson Automotive buys South Carolina dealership

Growing Hudson Automotive Group made its first acquisition of 2022, CEO David Hudson confirmed, when it bought a South Carolina dealership near its headquarters.

Hudson Automotive on Feb. 28 bought Summerville Ford from Mark Mitchell, managing partner of the Mitchell Family Office in Birmingham, Mich., near Detroit, and JR Reihl, who was the dealership's operating partner.

"We made the decision to sell the Summerville Ford store to allow us to completely focus on the family's core business opportunities in healthcare," Mitchell said in a statement.

In January, the Mitchell Family Office and Reihl sold Toyota of Bristol in Tennessee. Summerville Ford was the family office's last dealership, buy-sell firm Haig Partners of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., confirmed. John Davis, managing director of Haig Partners, represented the sellers in the transaction.

"This addition aligns well with our mission of providing great service and brands to customers and communities throughout the Southeast," Hudson said in a statement.

Summerville is northwest of Charleston, where Hudson Automotive is based. The dealership's name remains the same.

Hudson now has six Ford dealerships, according to its website.

The Summerville Ford acquisition marks the group's first purchase since December, when it bought Dave Edwards Toyota in Spartanburg, S.C.